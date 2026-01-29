Three Takeaways from the Rockets' Loss to the Spurs

The Rockets faced off against the Spurs on Wednesday night, looking to grab one of its biggest wins of the season.

Things wouldn't go their way however, with Houston eventually falling to San Antonio via lackluster play late in the game. They led for much of the contest, but lost 111-99. Here are three takeaways from the game:

Rockets start hot, finish cold

The Rockets got off to great start against San Antonio, not missing a shot for the first five minutes of the game.

Clint Capela, stepping in for Steven Adams, got Houston on the board, and the rest of the starters would follow suit in starting 8-for-8. All in all, they amassed a 21-13 lead, playing plenty of stingy defense against a good offensive team.

The Rockets have been a middling first-quarter team so far this season, ranking No. 15 in first-quarter points per game, making their Spurs’ start all the more important. They were able to keep San Antonio at arm’s length for much of the game, though they eventually made their run.

In juxtaposition with their start, the Rockets would then see a full six-minute stretch without a field goal to start the fourth quarter, letting San Antonio grab a comfortable lead. Houston ranks within the top-10 in fourth-quarter scoring, drastically lowering their chances at leaving with a win in the opening minutes of the frame.

Spurs' stars outshine the Rockets

Houston scored just 99 points in total, alluding to some pathways to better and more efficient scoring.

Amen Thompson would be the Rockets' top scorer on the night, adding 25 points, though it came on 23 shots. Kevin Durant would trail just behind with 24 points, and one-time All-Star Alperen Sengun added 18. None of the three shot effeciently.

On the other side, San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama had 28 points on over 50% shooting, managing to add five blocks and two steals in the process. De'Aaron Fox was able to add 18 with two 3-pointers, and even rookie Dylan Harper added 16 off the bench.

Spurs grab 2-1 series lead

Wednesday’s game was somewhat crucial, as both the Rockets and the Spurs are vying for the top seeds in the Western Conference. The series stood at 1-1 coming into the game, giving the winner a one-game advantage with just one to play.

The Spurs, currently sitting at No. 2 in the West, would grab the advantage, adding some ease both in the win column and tie-breakers.

The two will face off one more time this season in early March for all the marbles. Houston will only be able to tie the season series now, if the team can manage to claw back to where San Antonio currently resides.