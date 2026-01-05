Houston Rockets Prepare to Host the Phoenix Suns, Going for Win 22 on the Season

The Houston Rockets head into their matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Monday, coming off a tough loss to their in-state rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets were going for their fifth straight victory Saturday, but after the first minute of the game, they knew it was going to be a struggle the entire game.

Alperen Sengun, the Rockets' All-Star center, came down awkwardly after a rebound and twisted his right ankle. After only one minute into the game, the star center went to the locker room and was later ruled out for the rest of the game after the first quarter. The Rockets fought to the end, but the Mavericks made just enough plays to end their four-game losing streak and snap the Rockets' winning streak in the process.

The Rockets were already playing without Steven Adams, who has been out with his own ankle injury and was still questionable heading into Monday. The Rockets are facing the Suns for the third time this season, having defeated them in the first two matchups. Before the game, head coach Ime Udoka gave an update on Steven Adams, Alperen Sengun, and who would be in the starting lineup for Monday night's matchup.

Ime Udoka Pregame Press Conference

Udoka spoke to the media before the game and said Sengun would be reevaluated at the end of the week, but the timeline is likely 10-14 days. That is a massive blow to the Rockets, as Sengun had just returned from illness a few games ago and now will miss the next several games, including the entire upcoming road trip. The Rockets will have to lean heavily on Steven Adams and Clint Capela to make up for the production they will lose not having Sengun on the court.

Udoka did say that Adams would be available for Monday night's game, which is a massive boost to the Rockets' front court. Adams entered the starting lineup along with Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith, and Kevin Durant. You may even see the Rockets lean more into small ball with Jabari Smith playing some center.

The Rockets hope to get back in the win column Monday night before heading right back on the road for three straight games. They have back-to-back games against the Trail Blazers in Portland before concluding the three-game road trip against the Sacramento Kings, looking to get revenge against the Kings after their last trip to Sacramento.