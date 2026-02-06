Two Stats Sum Up the Rockets' Lack of Effort in the Last Two Losses

The Houston Rockets have struggled, to say the least, in the last two games, and really since the calendar switched to 2026. The Rockets welcomed in the red hot Charlotte Hornets on Thursday as they played the second game of a home and home back to back.

The Hornets have been the complete opposite of the Rockets over the last two weeks, having won seven in a row coming into last night's game, and didn't waste any time showing the Rockets why they have been winning lately. They were more aggressive, faster to the ball, and just gave more effort the entire game.

The Rockets led for the first few minutes of the game, but that was it, as the Hornets controlled every aspect of the game, cruising to an easy 109-99 win. The score was indicative of how dominant the Hornets were in Thursday's win, as the final minutes made the game closer than it really was.

The result was even more concerning given what happened the night before. The Rockets were blown out by the short-handed Boston Celtics, who were on the second night of a back-to-back and were without Jaylen Brown.

You can point to multiple reasons why the Rockets have lost the last two games, but two statistics stand out above all others in their two lackluster efforts.

The Rockets' Lack of Energy and Effort Shows in These Two Stats

Ime Udoka wanted the Rockets to be known for playing tough defense, crashing the boards, and giving more effort than their opponent. That has been the case for most of Udoka's tenure, as the Rockets have improved their win total in his first two seasons as head coach.

However, at times that has not been the case, such as in their seven-game, first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors last year, and in some games this season. The Rockets are still in play for a top-four seed in the Western Conference, but have slipped lately, especially since the calendar flipped to 2026.

One of the most significant areas the Rockets have slipped in is one you can control every game: effort. It has been the case in the last two games as the Rockets have allowed teams to outplay them.

In the last two losses, the Rockets have allowed teams to grab 36 offensive rebounds and make 36 3-pointers. Both are season highs for opponents in a two-game stretch.

The Rockets have a very slim margin of error on offense. They don’t take many 3-pointers, don’t have many ball handlers, and depend on Sengun and Durant to produce most of their offense.

The one thing they can't afford to do is hustle and bring energy every night. When they don’t bring those qualities every game, they get results like the last two games