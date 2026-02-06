Rockets Get Blown Out in Back-to-Back Games, Lose to Hornets

The Houston Rockets were looking to get back on track after a massive defeat against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and significantly failed to do so.

The Rockets lost 109-99 to the Charlotte Hornets, but the final score was misleading. Houston lost in blowout fashion for consecutive nights thanks to an uninspiring performance. The only lead Houston had in this one was 3-2, and the Rockets got out-rebounded for 2nd straight game. They basically played the same way they did against Boston the night before, with no visible improvement.

Houston drops to 1-3 in last four and have now suffered back to back home losses for the first time this season.

The Rockets had won the last 3 back-to-backs after starting 0-3, but a well-rested Hornets team playing as well as they’ve had all year was too much to handle. Charlotte shoots a high volume of threes, and it was no different in this one as they went 17/43 (40%) from downtown.

The leading scorer for Houston was Kevin Durant with 31 points, but had six turnovers and was -11 overall. Turnovers were the difference in this one, as the Rockets had 18 and gave up 27 points.

Game Recap

Feb 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) on the bench during a timeout against the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Josh Okogie opened up the scoring with a 3-pointer and then threw down a lightning fast dunk.

The Rockets defense was lacking early and head coach Ime Udoka, clearly frustrated, called an early timeout, Both teams continued to go back and forth. Rookie Hornets sensation Kon Knueppel found success and he ended up with a team-high 24 points.

Houston struggled with holding onto the ball and did not shoot particularly well. Hornets forward Brandon Miller had an interesting first quarter, but had to sit with 3 fouls. The Rockets ended the first down 29-26 with a 7-0 run after being down by 10.

Isaiah Crawford surprisingly came in to start the second quarter, and hit a corner three. He had just five appearances throughout the year. Crawford gave a boost of energy and played defense really well with a jump ball, deflection and steal.

He brought in instant impact as Rockets tied the game at 29. Crawford ended up with five points. LaMelo Ball hit a tough 3 from corner. Sheppard answered, but the Hornets go on a run thanks to the points of turnovers favoring Charlotte 13-2.

Jabari Smith Jr. had a good first half and was one of the bright spots in the game with 17 points total on 7/10 shooting. It was sloppy play by Houston towards the end of the second half and the Rockets were down 11 just like that thanks to a 15-2 run overall by the Hornets. The turnovers became more of a problem and the Rockets seemed in a rush to score. They were not putting together a calm, clean possession.

Alperen Sengun came up with a no-look pass to a wide open Smith Jr. for the dunk. It wasn’t a great first half from either the offense or defense. Rockets end up down 12 at 61-49, one of their largest deficits of the game.

KD lit it up in the third quarter with 15 points, but the closest Houston got in the period was down seven points at 73-66 with 6:47 to go. The Rockets were down 16 points to start the fourth. Miller hit a three and the lead balloted to 21.

Houston’s defense in the final frame was far below acceptable. The Rockets were ball watching. A positive was veteran Jeff Green who posterized Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is one of the better rim protecters in the league. There was not much to speak of besides that, as the bench unit got significant playing time.

It doesn’t get easier for Houston, as the Rockets will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, the best team in the NBA on the road on Saturday afternoon.