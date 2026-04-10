Two Things to Watch as the Rockets Rematch the Timberwolves

The wins keep piling up for the Houston Rockets after a 113-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night. They've now won eight games in a row, and the momentum couldn't have come at a better time.

Just over two weeks ago, the Rockets' season looked completely lost as they hit rock bottom against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They desperately needed a road victory, and it looked like that was going to be the case as they went up 13 points in overtime.

But disaster struck. Without Anthony Edwards, Minnesota completed the largest overtime comeback in NBA history and handed Houston its eighth loss in 14 games.

Of course, what would follow was the Rockets' most efficient basketball of the season. Now, they'll look for revenge against a Timberwolves squad that has dealt with its own shortcomings since March 25. Tonight should look very different than their last meeting, so what should fans look out for?

Pace

The Rockets have had a slow pace all season long, but as of late, it's playing to their advantage. They rank 29th in that category this year, operating at their best in the half-court. Fastbreaks have come a little more frequently throughout the winning streak, but overall, Houston is still a patient team.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have been nearly the opposite as of late, ranking 10th in pace since March 26. They've been without Edwards for much of this stretch, having just two games under his belt since the middle of last month.

But Minnesota has been forced to play fast because of a lack of shot creation. Without its superstar guard, it's tough for any of the supplementary players to draw the defense.

In the Rockets' last matchup with the Timberwolves, fastbreak points were a big reason why Minnesota won in astonishing fashion. They were hounding Houston as soon as players crossed half-court, which resulted in transition buckets.

Perimeter Scoring

Edwards (knee) is questionable for tonight, but Timberwolves beat reporter Jon Krawczynski expects him to play. Houston will have another perimeter player to worry about on the defensive end.

Meanwhile, the Rockets' wings are the biggest catalysts in their recent momentum. Kevin Durant's brilliance has been present all season long, but Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and other wings are creating efficient shots for themselves and teammates.

Houston is figuring out how to limit turnovers from the perimeter, so keep an eye on how both sides take care of the ball and score from the outside. Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela will protect the paint, but the stars to watch can score at all three levels.