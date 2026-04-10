Rockets set to Face Undermanned Timberwolves Searching for Ninth-Straight Win

The Houston Rockets are set to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight, hoping for a ninth-straight win to close the season.

After months of roller-coaster play, the Rockets have finally stabilized, rattling off eight wins in a row against teams like the Knicks, Bucks, Warriors, Suns and 76ers. The streak has come at the right time, too, as Houston is pushing for home-court advantage in the postseason.

The Rockets have earned a top-five seed minimum, but are looking to nab a top-four spot in the least. They're currently tied record-wise with the Lakers, though LA owns the tie-breaker. Both teams play tonight, with Houston having the opportunity to take No. 4 with a win and Lakers' loss.

Houston also still has a chance at grabbing the No. 3 seed, though Denver stands a full game ahead, and will be playing undermanned OKC tonight.

Here are the injury reports for both the Rockets and Timberwolves ahead of tonight’s game:

Houston Rockets injuries:

Steven Adams — Out: Left ankle surgery

Tari Eason — Questionable: Illness

Fred VanVleet — Out: right knee ACL repair

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries:

Ayo Dosunmu — Available: Right calf injury maintenance

Anthony Edwards — Questionable: Right knee injury maintenance

Rudy Gobert — Out: Rest

Bones Hyland — Out: Right hip soreness

Joe Ingles — Out: personal reasons

Julius Randle — Out: Right hand soreness

Naz Reid — Questionable: Right shoulder injury maintenance

As the Rockets continue to push for better seeding, the stand mostly healthy, with just three players listed in total. Lead guard Fred VanVleet and center Steven Adams continue to be out, both ruled out for the remainder of the season due to respective injuries.

After playing against the 76ers on Thursday, forward Tari Eason continues to be listed with illness, questionable for tonight’s tilt as well. He was questionable Thursday, but played in 27 minutes, going for 15 points on 50% shooting from the field and from three, adding eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Minnesota, now firmly locked into the No. 6 seed, has listed seven players in total. Superstar Anthony Edwards is questionable to play, along with forward Naz Reid. All of Rudy Gobert, Julius Randle, Bones Hyland and Joe Ingles have been ruled out of tonight’s game.

Edwards has misssed a recent string of games due to a lingering knee injury. On the season, he's averaged 28.8 points on 49% shooting in total.

Houston should be in position to grab another win, with the Timberwolves likely prioritizing rest at this stage in the season.

The Rockets and Timberwolves tip off at 8:30 p.m. CT from Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The game will be streamed on Prime Video.