Two Things to Watch in the Rockets’ Rivalry Battle With the Nuggets

After a 113-99 win over the Toronto Raptors last night, the Rockets are looking to kickstart another winning streak with just about a month left in the regular season. Tonight, Houston will take on a familiar foe in the Denver Nuggets, looking to make a statement in the Western Conference.

The Rockets are 1-2 against the Nuggets this season, having lost both games by three points, one in overtime. Their meetings have gotten chippy, providing physical hoops for plenty of entertainment.

At 39-26, Denver has slipped to sixth in the West, having gone 6-10 since Feb. 1. The Nuggets are looking to get back in the win column after losing two in a row. With a little in-season rivalry brewing, here are two things to watch in tonight's matchup:

Perimeter Shooting

The Rockets have had their fair share of shooting struggles, but they also haven't been taking many threes throughout the season. Over their last five games, they're dead last in attempts per game (26) and 28th in makes (9.3). Outside of Kevin Durant and Reed Sheppard, most of Houston's offense comes from within the arc.

But the Nuggets have gone cold amid their rough patch. Over their last five games, they're 21st in threes made (11.8) and 22nd in attempts (33.8).

That isn't expected to last, but Houston can still try to take advantage of Denver's lack of shooting. It all depends on the status of Jamal Murray, who is probable with an ankle injury. The All-Star point guard put up 35 points on the Rockets in mid-December, but just five days later, he struggled with 16 points in the rematch.

It's almost impossible to stop Nikola Jokić from having a big night, so it's on Houston to make things difficult for everyone else. Perimeter defenders like Amen Thompson, Tari Eason and Josh Okogie need to make things difficult for the Nuggets' guards.

Physicality

Denver vs. Houston is never short of getting chippy. Across their three games this season, there have been 135 total fouls, 11 technical fouls and a flagrant foul. In two of the three matchups, multiple technicals were dished out to both teams.

These teams do not like each other; that much is clear. Tonight, we'll see just how physical they'll get, as the Rockets will be without bruising center Steven Adams (ankle surgery). Both teams also rank in the top 10 in fouls per game this season. Houston is second, while the Nuggets are seventh.