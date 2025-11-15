Views from the Game: The Houston Rockets Demolish the Blazers 140-115

The Houston Rockets welcomed in the Portland Trailblazers into the Toyota Center Friday night to kick off its three game homestand. The Rockets were winners of seven of their last eight games after dropping the first two games of the season.

The Trailblazers have been one of the surprise teams of the young NBA season even though their third overall pick from 2023 and the franchise all-time leader Damian Lillard have not played a second so far this season.

The Trailblazers come in at 6-5, which is a minor miracle after the rough start to the season. The Trailblazers not only started the season struggling on the court but also struggled off the court after news that their head coach, Chauncy Billups, would be suspended indefinitely amid betting allegations.

The Rockets have had no off-court issues and have thrived on the court, especially over the last few weeks. The Rockets' offense, especially, has been thriving as they are off to their best start in franchise history through ten games on that side of the court.

Pregame press conference

One of the reasons, of course, is because of Kevin Durant, who has energized the Rockets' offense. Rockets on SI asked Ime Udoka how much confidence it gives other players to be on the court with all-time great players.

“I made a living just guarding people and sitting in the corner and double teams come and the ball gets kicked to you and you get wide open shots.



Ime went on to say

“He elevates the whole group when he comes that’s not just players thats coaches that’s everybody.”

Rockets are off to their best offensive start in franchise history and a big reason for that is Kevin Durant.



I asked Ime Udoka who played with another all time great in Tim Duncan how much does it raise everyone game when you are on the court with players like that.



“I made a… pic.twitter.com/HTe814sXJu — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 14, 2025

Udoka also talked about former Rockets assistant Tiago Splitter, who took over for Billups after he was suspended. Udoka acknowledged that the Trail Blazers are one of the best teams in the NBA at forcing turnovers and that his team needed to do a better job of taking care of the basketball against teams that put pressure on ball handlers.

Houston Rockets vs Portland Trailblazers

The Rockets didn't get the start they wanted. It was a clunky start for the Rockets, as the Blazers came out strong and led 17-10 five minutes into the game. Two players who kept the Rockets in the game were Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, who scored the Rockets' first 12 points.

Durant especially was on fire early as the future Hall of Famer scored 14 points in the first quarter, making shots from all over the court. Durant's hot shooting helped spark the Rockets' offense midway through the quarter, as his teammates finally joined the party, and the Rockets went on a run to finish the quarter leading 41-32 after trailing by as many as seven points.

The Blazers came out strong in the second quarter as Jrue Holiday continued his great season making two three pointers early that help the Trailblazer take the lead early into the second quarter. It was a back-and-forth contest for most of the second quarter as the Rockets took a 69-60 lead into halftime.

Rockets took control early in the second half scoring ten quick points to start the quarter. The Rockets went up by as much as 21 points led 105-91 at the end of the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw much of the same as the Rockets extended their lead out even further as the Trailblazers were never ever to get close as the Rockets cruised to another easy win.

Postgame

Reed Sheppard had another good game for the Rockets and is playing the best stretch of basketball in his young career. After the game Rockets on SI asked Udoka about what the coaching staff talked to him about before the start of the season.

Reed Sheppard is playing the best stretch of basketball in his career and playing with confidence .



I asked Ime Udoka if they emphasized to him this offseason about taking the shot whenever he has an opening.



“You saw some good games last year when guys were sitting out and he… pic.twitter.com/TnaJRsUfuZ — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 15, 2025

Kevin Durant had another standout efficient game finishing with 30 points in the win. After the game Rockets on SI talked to Durant about what makes him so special on offense especially when it comes to taking jump shots with multiple defenders in his face.

I’ve wondered for years if elite shooters like Kevin Durant even see or notice defenders when they take jump shots or if they only see the basket.



I asked KD about that after the game



“Sometimes when I lose focus I look at my defender and look for a split second back at the… pic.twitter.com/yEC8NZsJCq — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 15, 2025

Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun also talked to the media and Sengun decided to join the media during Smith press conference to hear what the Rockets power forward had to say after his 22 point performance.

Alperen Sengun decided to join the press during Jabari press conference pic.twitter.com/oxIL96008l — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 15, 2025

Sengun is having a career year across the board but is really standing out as a 3-point shooter. Rockets on SI asked Sengun what has changed for him this season from beyond the arc.

Alperen Sengun was 4-6 from 3-point range tonight and is shooting a career high from beyond the arc.



I asked Sengun what has changed for him when it comes to his 3-point shooting.



“Workout all summer and test it on the national team. Ime give me that confidence Ergin Ataman… pic.twitter.com/Gnq1hjg6Nc — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) November 15, 2025

The Rockets host the Orlando Magic in the final game of their three-game home stand looking to for win number nine on the season and their ninth win out of the last ten games.