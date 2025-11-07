What The Rockets Need To Extend Win Streak Against Spurs
The Houston Rockets are preparing to face a difficult challenge to begin the NBA Cup as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs, led by Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs offer a unique challenge, as their leading player uses his length and skill to dominate both in the paint and on the perimeter. The Spurs are also a stout defensive team.
The Rockets must game plan against each of San Antonio's strengths to have a chance to push their win streak to six games.
One thing Houston has done well over its winning streak is utilize the skills of Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun to lead the offense. Kevin Durant has been somewhat off with his shooting in the past few games, but his presence has created more space for his teammates to take advantage.
When Thompson can get downhill and finish at the rim, he adds a layer to the offense with his speed and agility. Getting to the rim is no easy task against Wembanyama, but Thompson has solid creativity at the rim and an ability to kick out to open shooters or cutters.
Sengun hasn't been afraid to go to the rim in previous matchups against Wembanyama. He still sticks to his high-post game and tries to push Wembanyama under the rim for close baskets.
Wembanyama might have reached another level defensively this season, so Sengun may have some difficulties taking advantage of his size and strength.
When the inside is being shut down, the Rockets must look to the outside after touching the paint. Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and Reed Sheppard have all been big parts of the winning streak as well. They have hit timely three-point shots and provided other unique elements for the team.
The Rockets have had the hottest shooting team since the season began, and they've been able to take advantage of space created by some of their top players.
The Spurs are no slouches with their three-point shooting, making over 35 percent of their deep range shots.
At this point of the season, the Rockets have a more dynamic offense than the Spurs, and the defense is slowly rising up, entering the top five after an impressive five-game run defensively.
The Spurs rank as the league's No. 2 top defense, so it will be a huge test for Houston's offense.
If they can find a way to secure victory against a stout Spurs team, they may be ready to make an early statement to the rest of the league.