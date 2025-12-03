What to Watch for in Rockets vs Kings

The Houston Rockets are back home following a four-game road stretch, capping off a 3-1 record during that time.

Houston will host the Sacramento Kings this evening, a team that has been struggling this season to put together wins despite the star power their roster possesses.

Sitting at 5-16, Sacramento has put together some decent offensive outputs behind the scoring of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

It is also worth noting that three of the King's five wins so far have come against top ten opponents in the Western Conference.

The Rockets will be hopeful that their veteran center, Steven Adams, can return to the lineup following his one-game break, during which Houston suffered a loss to the Utah Jazz.

Kings will still be without Domantas Sabonis, who is out with an injury, and will also have veteran guard Malik Monk as a game-time decision.

While some fans may overlook Sacramento due to its current record, they should remember that the Kings were able to secure a clean sweep against Houston last season, which is why they cannot be taken lightly.

Here are a few things to look out for in this evenings Rockets-Kings matchup:

Should Reed Sheppard Return to Second Unit?

Reed Sheppard's first start for the Rockets was electric as he helped them take down the Golden State Warriors with a 31-point outing.

However, the second-year guard followed up his next two starts with subpar scoring performances, dropping nine points in back-to-back games against the Utah Jazz.

While it might have been a great idea to start Sheppard in Kevin Durant's absence to help with scoring, perhaps returning to the bench this season, where he can expand his role with the second unit, is a more fitting approach for the Kentucky product's development.

Reed Sheppard's breakout as an impact bench player has been a big storyline for Houston's title hopes so far this season



The impact report card on his Player Profile is one he should be proud of. pic.twitter.com/IIQf6jexaX — BBall Index (@The_BBall_Index) December 2, 2025

This may raise a concern for Rockets coach Ime Udoka, who needs to figure out a way to get Sheppard more shots if he wants to keep the 21-year-old in his starting lineup.

Defensively, Sheppard has proved to the Rockets he can hold his own on the floor, but his role remains unclear among the starting lineup, especially now that Kevin Durant is back to being the No. 2 option for Houston.

Working as a Team

Last season, not a single player for Sacramento erupted for a major scoring outburst during the regular season series against Houston.

Instead, the Kings were able to play cohesively to string together several wins as the Rockets were unable to control their leads.

While there is no true sole star for the Kings this season, the players they have put together have been able to find success against some of the top teams in the NBA.

If the Rockets want to come out of this game with a definite win, both units will need to be firing on all cylinders and not take any quarter lightly.

Game Information

Date: Wed, Dec 3.

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center - Houston, Texas

TV: NBA League Pass