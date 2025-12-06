What to Watch for in Rockets vs Mavericks

The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are set to face off for the second time this season, as both teams look to rebound quickly after a game on Friday.

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) dribbles against Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

For the Rockets, they were able to secure another win against the Phoenix Suns; meanwhile, the Mavericks were on the losing end against the Oklahoma City Thunder and will now look to avoid back-to-back losses.

These two in-state rivals faced off in early November, with the Rockets taking home a 110-102 win, powered by Amen Thompson's 27-point performance.

Houston, who currently sits second in the Western Conference, has performed well against conference opponents, boasting an 8-4 record against teams in the West.

This is undoubtedly a concern for Dallas, which is 12th in the West and has already lost 11 games against conference opponents.

Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun is dealing with a sickness that has the Turkish product listed as a game-time decision, so this will certainly be something for fans to monitor as we get closer to game time.

Here's what to look out for in this evenings Rockets-Mavericks game:

Steven Adams Impact

It's no secret the Rockets are one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA, sitting No. 1 in offensive and total rebounds per game.

Yet none of that is possible without the impact of veteran center Steven Adams, who's averaging 9.3 rebounds and could potentially be knocking on his career high of 11.5 rebounds per game.

Not a significant scoring threat, Adams gets all of his work done on the glass and in the defensive category, understanding his role very well. However, if Alperen Sengun is out due to illness, Adams will need to be more impactful offensively in the paint.

Steven Adams playmaking, scoring, defending on back-to-back-to-back possessions to put a lead on the Suns…



In 15 first half minutes:

2 PTS | 4 REB (2 OREB) | 3 AST | 2 STL +12 +/- pic.twitter.com/s2AcH13QB7 — Steven Adams Stats (@funakistats) December 6, 2025

His career high is 27 points, so he likely won't be a 30-point performer. However, if Adams can provide at least 10-15 points against Dallas, then maybe Houston will be just fine without their All-Star center for one night.

With only four starts under his belt this season, the 12-year veteran Adams has logged significant minutes for Houston, sitting at an average of 21.3 minutes.

Containing Dallas' Scoring

Despite the Mavericks having only eight wins this season, their shooting has been impressive, especially from Cooper Flagg and Jaden Hardy recently.

Flagg is shooting 47.5% from the field while averaging 17.3 points. Making him shoot the three will likely be where Houston can trip up the rookie sensation, as he's only making 25% of his shots behind the arc.

On the flip side, Jaden Hardy has been the Mavericks' ace from the three-point line lately, averaging five three-pointers made in Dallas' last 10 games.

If the Rockets want to dominate this game, they will need to keep both Flagg and Hardy's volume to a minimum, although it is easier said than done.

Game Information

Date: Sat, Dec 6.

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

TV: NBA League Pass