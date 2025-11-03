What to Watch for in Rockets vs Mavericks Matchup Tonight
The Rockets are back at home following a two-game road stint as the team prepares to face off against the Dallas Mavericks this evening. Houston is riding a three-game win streak coming into this contest, while the Mavericks will look to quickly bounce back following their 12-point loss to the Detroit Pistons last night.
Dallas has struggled to a 2-4 start to the season, feeling the effects of missing starting point guard Kyrie Irving, who remains sidelined rehabbing an ACL injury.
To make matters worse, Mavericks big man Anthony Davis also sustained an injury in just the fifth game of the season, and is expected to miss his second game in a row, leaving Dallas short-handed against a lengthy Rockets team.
During Houston's three-game win streak, the team has averaged 128 points per game, demonstrating that it can function effectively despite dropping its first two games of the season.
The Rockets' three-point shooting has also drastically improved, as the team currently shoots an NBA-best 45.4% from behind the arc. For comparison, Houston ended last season's three-point shooting at 35.3%.
Dallas has yet to win on the road, while Houston is sitting at 1-1 inside the Toyota Center so far this season.
If the Rockets can continue to demonstrate a scoring onslaught throughout all four quarters, this game should be another tally to the win total for a red-hot shooting team.
Here are a few things to watch for in this afternoon's Rockets-Mavericks matchup:
Can the Rockets Disrupt Cooper Flagg's Rhythm?
With Kyrie Irving rehabbing and Anthony Davis expected to miss his second game, more pressure will be put on the 2025 first overall pick, Cooper Flagg, to make an impact on offense. The rookie sensation is currently averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.
In the Mavericks' last two contests, Flagg has put together at least 15 points and eight rebounds, but he will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him against a talented Rockets team built on defense.
Amen Thompson, Josh Okogie and Reed Sheppard will all draw the matchup against Flagg at some point during the game, with all three expected to limit the rookie's scoring.
Houston currently ranks No. 12 in defensive rating among all NBA teams and continues to trend upward as the season progresses.
Will Houston's Three-Point Shooting Stay Hot?
After the first two games of the season, which saw abysmal three-point shooting from the Rockets, the team has found rejuvenation, leading them to the top of the league in shooting behind the arc.
They currently have five players on the roster shooting over 40%, which has been a massive contribution to their No. 1 offensive rating among the other NBA teams.
As the confidence in Houston grows, opponents will have their work cut out for them in either trying to outscore the Rockets or attempting to limit their tenacious shooting.
Game Information
Date: Mon, Nov 3.
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Location: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center
TV: AT&T SportsNet / NBA League Pass