The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from three so far this season, which is the best mark in the NBA 🚀



Players shooting 40% or higher from deep from Houston’s main rotation:

Kevin Durant (40.9%)

Alperen Sengun (52.9%)

Tari Eason (57.1%)

Reed Sheppard (44.4%)

Josh Okogie (60.0%) pic.twitter.com/RyXMgQHEsI