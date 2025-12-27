The Rockets Have An Opportunity To Go On A Big Stretch

The Houston Rockets finished off a big win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, marking one of their biggest wins against a Western Conference contender this season. Now, the Rockets are starting a stretch that could help them climb in the standings if they can take advantage of their schedule.

The Rockets start their stretch with a tough game against Cleveland Cavaliers, one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers have had a strong season so far, and they could provide some challenges to the Rockets if Houston can't limit the scoring ability of Donovan Mitchell. Darius Garland is also back in the lineup, making the offense even more dangerous.

Defensively, the Rockets are especially capable to defend against elite ball handlers. Tari Eason's return has helped Houston's ability to defend ball handlers, making things more difficult against elite players.

The Rockets will move on to face the Indiana Pacers, one of the worst teams in the league. Injuries have decimated the Pacers, tanking their opportunity to make a return to the NBA Finals after their surprise run last season.

Houston shouldn't find much difficulty playing against the Pacers, as their defense is not currently equipped to to match with the Rockets potency on offense.

After their bout with the Pacers, the Rockets move on to face the Brooklyn Nets, another team that will likely be selecting in the lottery positions in the NBA Draft. Michael Porter Jr. is a talented scorer that can create problems for opposing defenses. However, the Nets aren't a great team all-around, and they have many young players that haven't gotten their footing in the league just yet.

After the Nets, the Rockets have a chance to redeem themselves against a team they take one of their worst losses of the season against as they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Rockets must improve on their defensive performance from the last game, not allowing Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis to take over the game offensively. Both players are capable of taking over games, and the Rockets lost their last game against them due to the inability to guard those two players.

If the Rockets can contain them effectively, they should be able to take a victory against Dallas as the rest of the team outside of Flagg and Davis have struggled to contribute at a high level.

Their game against the Mavericks ends a stretch of weaker teams before going on a stretch against teams currently in the postseason picture. The Rockets must take advantage of the easier schedule before they enter that stretch of the schedule.