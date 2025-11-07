What to Watch for in Rockets vs Spurs NBA Cup Matchup
One of the Rockets' most highly anticipated matchups this season is finally upon us as the team travels almost 200 miles east for a heavyweight matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.
This game will not just be any regular-season matchup, as it also has implications for Group C of the NBA Cup, as both rivals of the Western Conference are in one of the more loaded groups, also featuring Portland, Denver and Golden State.
It's both the Spurs and Rockets' first of four games in the league's in-season tournament, so expect each side to come out firing on all cylinders, especially with both sides ranking in the top ten in offense and defense.
The Spurs started the season on a hot streak, going 5-0 to begin, but their momentum has cooled lately.
San Antonio is coming off two straight road losses, hoping a game at home can turn over its fortunes, as they currently sit 3-0 when they play in the Frost Bank Center.
Meanwhile, Houston is riding a five-game win streak, being regarded as one of the hottest teams in the NBA thanks to their loaded lineup of volume scorers.
Last season, the Rockets took a commanding 3-1 series win against the Spurs, with both teams meeting only four times.
However, the one win San Antonio would come away with coincidentally was at home and the pair's first matchup of the season, just like this evening's setup.
Here are a few things to watch in today's Rockets-Spurs game:
Can Victor Wembanyama Out-Duel Alperen Sengun?
A few times during the season, we'll often see what players and analysts call "a game within the game" when two high profile stars lock up to see who can out play the other.
This game will be no different when Alperen Sengun and Victor Wembanyama match up this evening, as two of the NBA's rising stars have both been off to hot starts, averaging a double-double to begin the season.
Both players have matched up a total of six times during their NBA careers, with Alperen Sengun and the Rockets holding a 4-2 lead over San Antonio when Wembanyama is in the lineup.
Sengun also averages a double-double against the Spurs while Wemby is playing, holding an average of 19.8 points and 10.2 rebounds in their six matchups.
Will Houston's Young Stars Stay Hot?
The Rockets put together one of their best team performances against the Memphis Grizzlies while Kevin Durant had an infrequent low-scoring night of only 11 points.
All-Defensive standout Amen Thompson scored a season-high 28 points to go along with his 10 rebounds on the evening, which could have very well been the triggering domino effect as the Rockets had several players reach double figures.
Both Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason put up 16 points, while Josh Okogie and Reed Sheppard both surpassed the 10-point threshold to conclude the contest.
Veteran center Clint Capela also added 10 rebounds off the bench.
Houston has won their last five games by outscoring their opponents by an average of 19.2 points, and will look to continue to fire on all cylinders through San Antonio as they take on the Spurs this evening.
Game Information:
Date: Fri, Nov 7.
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center
TV: Amazon Prime Video