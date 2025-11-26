What to Watch for in Rockets vs. Warriors NBA Cup Matchup

The Houston Rockets remain on the road as they head to San Francisco this evening to face off against the Golden State Warriors in each team's third NBA Cup game of the season.

Both teams enter this matchup one game behind first place in Group C, so any win from now on can help create significant momentum in securing a spot for the tournament in Las Vegas early December.

Houston's win against the Phoenix Suns was huge for the team, as they will go a second game in a row without their star player, Kevin Durant, who is dealing with personal matters.

Amen Thompson stepped up big, scoring 28 points against the Suns. While Aaron Holiday added 22 of his own off the bench, displaying once again that the Rockets will always have players ready when someone steps away.

Golden State enters this game only one game above .500, but with Stephen Curry on your squad, NBA fans have learned that a hot streak with him can get going at any time.

May 4, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) react after a play during the fourth quarter of game seven of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Curry is averaging 28.6 points per game to start the season, so slowing down the former NBA MVP will certainly be a high priority for the Rockets in this contest.

Here are a few things to watch for in the Rockets-Warriors NBA Cup game:

Can Reed Sheppard Find His Groove Again?

Not a regular starter for the Rockets, Reed Sheppard was inserted into the starting lineup against Phoenix after proving to be valuable in his increased role.

Nov 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Still, the second-year guard had an abysmal performance compared to the usual shooting off the bench that fans have seen so far.

In last season's playoff against Golden State, shooting was one of the big reasons the Warriors were able to run away with the series.

In his 27 minutes, Sheppard logged only six points, which is vastly underwhelming for a shooter who some would say has shown significant development so far this season.

Luckily for Houston, players were able to step up, but against the Warriors, they will need Sheppard to bounce back in the scoring column, especially from behind the arc.

Controlling the Glass

Houston needs to play to their strengths against a savvy Golden State team that always seems to have a trick up their sleeve.

One way they can shut down the Warriors fast is by controlling the rebounds and making the most of their second-chance points, especially in the paint.

Steven Adams has had plenty of success against Golden State historically on the glass, so perhaps the return of Coach Udoka's double-big lineup is in order.

The Warriors' bigs all average less than five rebounds per night, setting up the perfect opportunity for Alperen Sengun and Adams to get busy underneath the rim.

Game Information:

Date: Wed, Nov 26.

Time: 9:00 p.m. CT

Location: Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

TV: ESPN / Fubo