What to Watch for in Rockets vs Wizards

The Houston Rockets are back in the win column after a solid win against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Sunday.

They will now look ahead to their three-game home slate, which starts with a matchup against the NBA's worst team right now, the Washington Wizards.

Jan 7, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson (1) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Washington comes into this game with a lopsided 1-10 record, but their one win did come on the road, so perhaps the Wizards function better in a hostile environment. As for the Rockets, their offense remains one of the best in the NBA, placing them fifth in the tough Western Conference to start the season.

the guys said they’re loving the City threads and so are we 🙂‍↕️



who else can’t wait to see Dunkstronaut tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/j5VWlT3Io4 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 11, 2025

Fans will be excited for tonight's debut of this season's Nike City threads uniform as well as the coveted Dunstronaut logo, which has been highly anticipated throughout the Rockets' social media platforms.

Here are a few things to watch in today's Rockets-Wizards game:

Cam Whitmore Revenge Game?

Former Rockets first-rounder Cam Whitmore will be returning to Houston this evening for the first time following his trade to the Washington Wizards this past summer.

The Villanova product spent two seasons with the Houston Rockets after being drafted 20th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

In Whitmore's last two outings for the Wizards, he's logged 29 minutes per game and averaged 19 points, proving to be a scoring weapon when given the opportunity.

Apr 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets forward Cam Whitmore (7) looks to shoot against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The big question now is just how many minutes Wizards head coach Brian Keefe will give the 21-year-old wing against his former team, as it is likely he wants to prove to his former franchise that they made a mistake moving on from the young player.

Of course, it will not come easily for Whitmore to score at will against a talented Rockets defense, but the former Houston wing will certainly come out gunning.

Will Washington Keep Up with Houston's Scoring?

The Rockets offense is one of the best in the league and it doesn't seem like they plan on slowing down anytime soon, especially against a Wizards team that gives up a -15.6 point differential per game.

Teams shooting over 40 3P% this season:



— Rockets

— Timberwolves

— Bucks



That's it. pic.twitter.com/qiS2t3ct7v — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2025

Houston's three-point scoring currently sits at a league-leading 42% as the team averages 122.8 points per game; meanwhile, the Wizards are compiling 113.6 points per game themselves.

Behind Durant's scoring outbursts, the Rockets' offense can continue to flourish as the team thrives and opens up for all the young talent to also contribute to the scoring outputs.

Game Information:

Date: Wed, Nov 12.

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Houston, Texas - Toyota Center

TV: NBA League Pass / Monumental Sports Network