Alperen Sengun's Injury Comes at a Costly Time for Both He and Rockets

The Houston Rockets' 2025-26 schedule has been a bit unorthodox. For months, the Rockets played fewer games than any other team.

Houston also only played three back-to-back games through their first 32 games of action. Which means they'll have 11 through their next 50 games.

And starting Monday, the Rockets have 98 days to squeeze in those remaining 50 games.

Whereas they only played 32 games through the first 74 days.

It's a back-loaded schedule.

They'd surely prefer if it was the other way around. Or more balanced.

They'll have the brunt of their schedule to play right before heading into the playoffs.

And the latest injury to Rockets star Alperen Sengun makes matters worse.

Sure, the Rockets are now 4-1 without Sengun this season, including Monday night's victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Sengun is slated to miss at least 10-14 days, at which point he will be re-evaluated.

That means Sengun will miss at least five games.

This puts Sengun somewhat under the gun, as it pertains to the league's 65-game minimum mandate.

Sengun will need to still play 37 more games, and the Rockets would only have 42 games remaining.

Assuming he sits the full 14 days.

And we shouldn't expect Sengun to get rushed back into the lineup, at any point.

Especially since he's injured this ankle before, two years ago, during the 2023-24 season.

The Rockets have 11 back-to-back games remaining.

Surely, they'd like to rest Sengun during some of those games, to keep him fresh for the playoffs.

If he sits just half of those back-to-back contests, that would put him right at the league's number.

And that's assuming he returns after 14 days.

That also means he wouldn't have any additional games to sit out, due to rest or injury.

The rest of the way.

This may seem like a rather nominal thing. Team success is more important than individual accolades.

Sure.

But Sengun has been vocal about these milestones and accolades.

He's gone on record about how much it would've meant to be an All-Star before he ever accomplished the feat.

All-NBA would be an even bigger deal.

And he's playing at an All-NBA level, legitimately.

But more importantly, the Rockets will especially need him, in a back-loaded schedule.