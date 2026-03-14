When Will Rockets' Kevin Durant Pass Michael Jordan in Scoring?

Kevin Durant has been as advertised this season for the Houston Rockets. He's willed the Rockets to multiple victories this season.

He's even hit multiple game-winning baskets. Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans was the latest example.

The Pelicans entered the game 7-3 in their last ten games and their starting five of Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy, Herb Jones Jr., Saddiq Bey and Zion Williamson were 18.8 points better per 100 possessions.

Just the type of team that would give the Rockets trouble.

The Rockets, a top-heavy team, were playing without Alperen Sengun, their two-time All-Star big man. Durant was Houston's Super Man, as he put on a Herculean effort, scoring the Rockets' final four points, including the game-winning field goal from the mid-range area of the floor.

As he's done far so often, the future Hall of Famer got to his spot and rose up to let it fly, hitting the back of the net. Durant finished with 32 points on 24 shots, while scoring nearly a third of Houston’s points by himself.

The game was Durant's 25th game this season with 30 or more points, which ranks seventh-most. With that game, Durant moves even closer to Michael Jordan, who ranks fifth on the all-time scoring list with 32,292 total points.

Durant now has 32,206 total points in his future Hall of Fame career. He's now just 86 points shy of passing Jordan, who many view as the NBA's greatest player of all time.

So when will Durant pass up the six-time champion?

Based on Durant's average this season of 26 points, it would most likely happen next Saturday, when the Rockets face off against the Miami Heat. Which would be ironic, as the Heat just had one of their own break Kobe Bryant's 81-point scoring mark this week in Bam Adebayo, which Durant and Rockets coach Ime Udoka seemed to have vastly different perspectives and opinions about.

Durant could also pass Jordan next Friday when the Rockets face off against the Atlanta Hawks, if he scores 30 points in two of Houston’s next three games. He's certainly going to get the minutes and shot attempts.

It seems clear that the Rockets superstar will pull off the historical feat in Houston, at the Toyota Center. The Rockets have a four-game home stand coming up, starting on Monday with their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Either way, it will be an amazing moment for the Rockets, as one of the game's greatest players will surpass arguably the greatest player while donning a Rockets uniform.