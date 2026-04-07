Which Version Of The Rockets Appear In The Postseason?

The Houston Rockets are looking to enter the postseason playing their best basketball. They've gone through stretches this season of uninspiring play, contrasted with stretches of elite offense and comparable defensive efforts.

The biggest issue for the Rockets will be maintaining their consistent, top tier play throughout the playoffs.

The biggest concerns surround the possibility of long cold stretches for the offense. The Rockets have conceded big leads throughout the season, which would become even more of a problem against the league's best teams in the Western Conference.

The Rockets have addressed some of their offensive concerns by getting more out of Reed Sheppard and the rest of the Rockets' offense. Sheppard's inclusion has increased the spacing for Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Alperen Şengün. His hot shooting has been integral to the Rockets' offense during his opportunities in the starting lineup.

Jabari Smith Jr. has also stepped up to provide another layer for Houston's offense. Without the contributions of both Sheppard and Smith Jr., the Rockets' offense would not be able to spread the offense as well as they have in recent wins.

The Rockets must also match their recent improvements on offense with improved play on defense against these top teams.

Houston's wins have also come with some stronger performances on defense, but the team can't afford to lose focus against teams that feature off-ball actions.

The Rockets completed a win against the Golden State Warriors, one of the highest off-ball usage teams in the league. In their previous matchup with the Warriors, the Rockets struggled to keep up with the ball movement and cuts into the paint. They did a much better job in their final head-to-head of the season, despite the return of Stephen Curry.

Houston's performance in the postseason could come down to the play of role players on both teams.

Tari Eason is one of Houston's most important reserves if Sheppard maintains his starting position.

The Rockets need Eason to knocck down a higher rate of his shots than he has in March, along with contributing to the requisite defense to hold off elite wing play.

The Rockets must also stop the contributions of the opposing teams role players. In their most notable losses, the Rockets have been beaten due their inability to shut down open shots be role players, whether at the rim or from long range.

The best version of the Rockets includes knocking down open shots, and taking away the contributions of role players from elite Western Conference teams.