Can Margin Moves Enhance The Rockets' Chances?

When the Houston Rockets made their big swing for Kevin Durant prior to this season, it seemed the front office believed they had all the pieces to compete at a high level.

They finally had their star to score in the half court during late-game settings, they had strong ball security with Fred VanVleet, an offensive engine with Alperen Şengün, shooters with Jabari Smith Jr. and Reed Sheppard, as well as elite defense and rebounding with Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, and Steven Adams.

While each of these players either spent time injured or playing below expectations, the Rockets seem to believe they still have their main pieces in place to compete. However, the lack of contributions from any of their depth pieces left the Rockets with few options when injuries began to take their toll.

The Rockets shouldn't expect to be able to replace the production of some of their lead players; losing VanVleet for the season and Durant for the playoffs are major setbacks that would impact any team if their equivalent players suffered injury.

However, even when Durant was healthy, players like Aaron Holiday and Dorian Finney-Smith got the opportunity to take shots to help space the floor. Finney-Smith was added specifically to aid Houston's poor shooting that has been an element of the team since it has returned to competitive play.

When it was clear the Rockets would get no consistent scoring or ball handling from their reserves, more of the responsibility fell on the young, rotation players.

Those players must improve next season, especially with their scoring and shooting ability, but it seems the Rockets are committed to their young players who would likely be the most attractive pieces in a trade.

With their committment to their main guys, the Rockets must find a way to improve the team with the reserve players who can help spell their veterans during the season. The Rockets need a specialist three-point shooter, and a pure-heart and hustle player.

Eason is a quality representative of the latter, but his impact seemed muted at times this season, especially as he struggled through the late stages offensively. The former is even more important, as the Rockets need much better spacing to compete with the elite offensive games of Western Conference contenders.

The main contenders this season all have certain archetypes for their role players: they're either a knockdown shooter, a tireless and physical defender, an elusive ball handler, or an elite rebound generator.

The Rockets have some of these roles filled by players already on the roster, but the missing pieces could help Houston keep their main rotation together while also making improvement on the margin.