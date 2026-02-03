Why a James Harden Trade Back to Rockets Won't be Realistic

The NBA trade deadline is wild every single year, and this year it has taken another crazy twist. Reports came out on Monday night that LA Clippers guard and 11-time All-Star James Harden is now on the trade block.

Both sides were not able to come to an agreement, as the Clippers reportedly declined to eventually give a two-year, $80 million extension Harden was looking for. Ultimately, a path forward for both Harden and the Clippers is not looking good. It has been a really long time since Harden’s days in Houston as one of the best scorers in the league and a perennial MVP candidate.

However, there was some renewed talk of Harden potentially getting traded back to Houston. This, of course, was a light rumor, but really triggered Rockets’ fans and even NBA fans’ imagination. While various sites have stated the Rockets could be a potential player, would this have been realistic in the first place? The short answer is no, and here’s why.

Harden to Houston…Maybe Not So Much

Dec 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Rockets remain one of the better teams in the league, currently 31-17 and fourth in the Western Conference. Given the injuries to point guard Fred VanVleet, veteran center Steven Adams, Dorian Finney Smith missing the early part of the season, and Alperen Sengun’s right ankle sprain, it is impressive they are in their current position.

Even with some of their inconsistencies, the Rockets still have an offense and defense well in the top 10. There is one thing limiting them from being a true title contender at the moment. That is a true point guard. While there is a small chance VanVleet could be back by the time the playoffs roll around in April, who knows how that could potentially look.

Amen Thompson has done a solid job at times, but still has a lot of growth to do. With 37-year-old All-Star Kevin Durant, the Rockets would like to make use of every season they can get from him at this point. The difference would be getting that point guard at the deadline.

There have been rumors of Coby White of the Chicago Bulls, and you could even theoretically add Harden to the mix now. The fact is that a trade for Young remains far more likely at this point. For Harden to come back to Houston, a lot would have to come together in a short period of time. Now it’s not like that isn’t possible, but there are a number of factors why it wouldn’t work.

First of all, the Rockets had a chance to go get Harden in the 2023 offseason, but went ahead with VanVleet, a proven winner in the NBA Finals. It seemed clear that Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was not in favor of Harden potentially coming back.

It is likely that Harden would have an interest in coming back, given how the current Rockets team is assembled with KD and for him to return to the place that became his home. It’s Houston that may not have an interest. It wasn’t the best ending to his time in Houston back in 2020, and while there is a large group of fans that would love to have Harden back, some have their doubts.

In order for this trade to happen, the Rockets would have to include VanVleet as part of the package. FVV has a no-trade clause, and it would take some special convincing for him to approve a move to the Clippers.

Even if he does somehow agree, the package the Rockets would have to put together would be significant. Besides putting Steven Adams in the deal, Houston would have to include a couple of future picks from 2026 or more likely, the 2027 first-round pick from Phoenix.

In order for the deal to really work, a younger player like Tari Eason or Jabari Smith Jr. would have to be included. While it may make sense to move on from someone like Smith Jr. to really contend and take advantage of the years with KD, it remains to be seen if the Rockets would even entertain this risk.

Houston seems quite satisfied with their young core of players right now. There have been potential trades posted online, and one of them on X even had the salaries matching with FVV and Adams being sent to the Clippers for Harden. LAC would not accept that offer given no picks or additional players.

Dead even salary match lol pic.twitter.com/HPkyYHfEoO — Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) February 3, 2026

There was another one on SB Nation with FVV, Finney-Smith, Jeff Green, and a 2028 first being sent for Harden. That really isn’t too bad, but the chance of that happening in real life doesn’t seem too likely.

Additionally, the rumor of a Harden and Darius Garland trade with the Cavaliers seems like the first option on the table as of right now. There seems to be real momentum building for that swap, which is far more fair and possible.

Would the Clippers even entertain the Rockets with a Cavs deal on the table? If the Rockets really want to make a push, things can always make themselves work if they really want.