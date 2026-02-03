Rockets-Bulls Trade Talks: Coby White's Contract Situation Driving Down Price

The Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls have been engaged in trade talks for seventh-year point guard Coby White. The Bulls were unable to strike a deal with White prior to the start of the 2025-26 season and face the grim possibility of White walking after the season.

In which case, they’d be losing him in the summer while getting nothing back in return.

Which they’d certainly like to avoid, if at all possible.

The Rockets have been in need of a point guard all season, prompting endless mock trades that Houston’s brass would never do.

(Kenyon Martin’s mock proposal of Reed Sheppard for Trae Young might be the worst, as it doesn’t even clear enough salary).

The Bulls’ asking price has seemingly been a bottleneck. It’s been well-reported that Chicago wants to surround Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis with players on the same career arc and/or trajectory.

Not to mention high draft capital.

The Bulls have seemingly come to grips with the fact that they won’t be getting a young prospect for White, but they’d still like to fetch a first-round draft pick.

Which has been made difficult by White’s contract status.

At least, according to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic.

“While so few transactions have made the going rate for Bulls guard Coby White difficult to gauge, one league source indicated that Chicago has struggled in early attempts to net a first-round pick in a deal that might involve the seventh-year guard. Any reluctance stems from his expiring contract, the potential figure on his next deal and his nagging calf issues this season.”

Regarding health, White has missed 22 of the Bulls’ 50 games this season.

When healthy, there’s no question about his value and ability to contribute. Especially for this particular Rockets team.

He’s averaged roughly 19 points and five assists in each of the last three seasons, while shooting above league average from three on a healthy seven long-range attempts per contest.

The asking price on an extension has already been an issue, as it’s been reported that he’s seeking $30 million annually, which came out during Chicago’s negotiations with him last summer, which saw him turn down an $87 million deal over four years.

At that price point, any contending team acquiring him would essentially be using him as a three-month rental.

No wonder Chicago can’t fetch a first-round draft pick for White.