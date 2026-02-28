Why Rockets' Kevin Durant Belongs in the MVP Conversation

Coming into the season, the Houston Rockets were expected to be title contenders. With the blockbuster trade to get one of the greatest scorers of all time in Kevin Durant after the first playoff appearance in five years, the Rockets were truly ready for lift-off.

That is, until injuries came into the fold. Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet suffered a torn ACL and is expected to be out the whole year. While that was a huge blow for Houston’s chances to go all the way, the Rockets were still considered to be one of the better teams in the NBA.

When you have Durant and a solid supporting cast, that team will always have a chance. That’s what the Rockets are looking at right now. Given some of their struggles throughout the year, Houston hasn’t been considered among the best, and rightfully so. There are plenty of areas the Rockets need to be better in; however, they are still quietly third in the Western Conference with a 37-21 record.

There are only four teams in the NBA with a better record than the Rockets. The reason why Houston is even in this position has been the consistency of Durant, the now 16-time All-Star who has had to carry the Rockets at times throughout the year.

While he wasn’t supposed to have this kind of role of leading the offense from the front and being the main engine of scoring like in his prime, KD has had to become that for the Rockets without their veteran starting point guard in VanVleet.

The MVP Case for Durant

Feb 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7)reacts with forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) after a foul call during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Not only is the Slim Reaper getting it done, he’s doing it at one of the highest levels in the NBA. As high as the expectations were for Durant in Houston, he is arguably outperforming that at the moment.

At age 37, Durant is averaging 26.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 51% shooting overall. The 6-foot-11, 240-pound forward is also hitting near the elite 50/40/90 splits, shooting 40.2% from three and 89% from the free-throw line. He’s been having to create for others and be the primary initiator for the offense at times.

The most impressive part has to be that Durant is averaging almost 37 minutes per game in his 19th season. That is the fourth most in all of the NBA. He is the oldest among the top 10 in minutes. Durant has played in 55 out of the 58 games this season, and the couple that he missed did not have to do with injury.

This MVP conversation came to light again after his latest incredible performance. In the second night of a back-to-back against a good Orlando Magic team on the road, Durant put up a masterful season-high 40 points in 40 minutes on 14/28 shooting along with eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

During the game, he became the sixth player all time to reach 32,000 career points. Durant is now ahead of legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain in the all-time points list. Up next is Michael Jordan, who he’ll likely cross during the season.

Congrats to @KDTrey5 of the @HoustonRockets on becoming the 6th player in NBA history to reach 32,000 career points! pic.twitter.com/mNtbRw2cED — NBA (@NBA) February 27, 2026

The 2013-14 MVP also tied Kobe Bryant for the fifth most 30-point games in NBA history with 431. Durant has 22 30+ point games so far this year. There is no doubt about his scoring, but he’s also getting it done on defense with a 45% defensive field goal percentage, one of the best in the NBA.

Durant has posted two games with three blocks and also has crossed more than 10 assists in a game twice while putting up more than five dimes about half the games.

There were questions surrounding his potential Twitter burner account, but that has been forgotten with how the Rockets have been playing lately. Jabari Smith Jr. has clearly improved and now has a mid-range shot in his arsenal like Durant. The leadership and mentorship are also being shown.

Durant is doing what an MVP candidate should do.