Winning Ugly Games Is Good for the Houston Rockets' Long-Term Success This Season

Going into Sunday night's matchup with the Orlando Magic, the Houston Rockets had won eight out of their last nine games. The Rockets have not just been winning games; they have dominated on their way to their 8-3 record. In each of the Rockets' wins leading up to Sunday's matchup, they had won by at least 7 points.

The Rockets' latest victory was a blowout over the Portland Trail Blazers, in which the Rockets scored 140 points, a season high. Even though it is great to win games by double digits, it is not realistic to think a team can do so for an entire season, especially when you get into a playoff series. Being tested throughout the regular season is good for any team.

The Rockets were involved in close games to start the regular season. In their first two losses, they had a chance to win both games with under a minute left. In their opener against the defending NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Rockets had a chance to win at the end of regulation and in overtime before falling in double overtime.

The very next game against the Detroit Pistons, the Rockets had a chance to take the lead with less than a minute left in the game, but Jabari Smith's wide-open 3-point attempt bounced off the rim, and the Rockets started 0-2. The Rockets faced a similar situation in Sunday's game, but this time it was different.

The Houston Rockets needed a close ugly win like Sunday night

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) walks off the court after the game against the Orlando Magic at Toyota Center.

Despite the Rockets' recent success and the Magic missing its best player, Paolo Banchero, and its starting point guard, Jalen Suggs, the Magic played like the better team in the first half. At one point, the Magic led by as many as 14 points in the first half.

They were the more aggressive, physical team and put the Rockets on the defensive from the start. It started eerily similar to the Spurs loss, where the Rockets were out-hustled and outplayed throughout. The Rockets slowly fought back, however, as they began to match the Magic's physicality, and Kevin Durant showed again why the Rockets traded for the future Hall of Famer.

It was an uphill fight all night as it seemed every time the Rockets would get some momentum and get close, the Magic would come up with a big play to keep them at arm's length. Unlike the first two losses, though, the Rockets, despite facing some adversity, fought back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter and had the ball with a chance to win at the buzzer.

However, disaster struck and the Rockets turned the ball over which led to a dunk on the other end. It seemed the Rockets were going to lose another close game, but Alperen Sengun made a tough shot over Jonathan Issac to force overtime.

In overtime, the Rockets made just enough big plays to win their first close game of the season. These are the types of games you more than likely will have in the playoffs. It is rare, especially when it is two good teams, that you will have several blowout wins in a playoff series. For instance, last season, most of the Rockets and Warriors playoff games came down to the last few minutes.

Winning ugly, close games you probably should have lost, is the type of game the Rockets need to experience throughout the season. If the Rockets want to play into May instead of just June this season, games like Sunday's win over the Magic will go a long way to achieving that goal.