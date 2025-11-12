With a Tough Western Conference Rockets Can't Take Any Game for Granted

After a tough start to the 2025-26 season, the Houston Rockets have won six out of their last seven games. The Rockets' previous win was via a 14-point comeback in Milwaukee over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Rockets' current record sits at 6-3 as they head into their longest home stand of the season, which starts tonight against the Washington Wizards.

Each win is crucial, even early in the season, as the Rockets are expected to be among the top teams in the NBA after their splashy offseason moves, including trading for future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. Year in and year out, the Western Conference is a fight all season long, as most teams jockey for playoff position.

Last season was no different; even with the Rockets locking up the second seed with two weeks left, they had to fight to keep their spot. In fact, spots 2-8 were only separated by two games last season. For comparison, the Eastern Conference had five teams win 48 games or more, while the Western Conference had eight teams.

That has been the case again to start this season, as four of the top five records in the NBA are from the Western Conference. Four teams have already won eight games or more in the Western Conference, with the Oklahoma City Thunder again having the best record in the NBA, just as they did last season on their way to the first title since moving to Oklahoma City.

The stiff competition in their conference makes every game important for the Rockets, even in November and even when they are facing a much lesser opponent. The Rockets can't take any game for granted if they want to finish with a high seed again this season.

The Rockets Cant Take the Washington Wizards Lightly

The Rockets welcome in the team tied for the worse record in the NBA the Washington Wizard to open up their three game home stand Wednesday. The Wizards come to Houston winners of only one out of their ten games this season after having the worse record last season and the second worse record the year before that.

The Wizards have been the definition of a rebuilding team for several years now having not made the playoffs since 2021. With all that said the Rockets can't afford to take them for granted. The Wizards do have players who can still make an impact in a single game.

CJ McCollum is one of the few veterans on the team and has played much better in his last few games, including a 42-point game in which the Wizards lost in overtime. They also have the previous year's second overall pick, Alex Sarr, who is starting to find his way in the NBA, and of course, former Rockets Cam Whitmore, who would love to put a loss on the Rockets' record after he was traded by them this past offseason.

The Rockets are heavy favourites to come away with their seventh win of the season on Wednesday. Still, anything can happen on a night-in, night-out basis in the NBA, so the Rockets have to stay focused and take care of business to come away with the victory at Toyota Center.