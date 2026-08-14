One Risky Trade Idea the Rockets Should Consider This Offseason

This summer, the Houston Rockets have made minimal changes while retooling the roster for the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season. The biggest acquisition has been defensive specialist Marcus Smart, who averaged 9.3 points on 39.5% field goal shooting last season.

Though the dust of free agency has started to settle, there is still time for Houston’s front office to set off fireworks before training camp. In this hypothetical trade idea, the Rockets could deal Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr. to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Zion Williamson.

The Rationale

Known for his explosive athleticism and basketball IQ, Williamson is still one of the league’s most dominant players when on the court. Last season, Williamson averaged 21.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in 29.7 minutes over 62 games. He finished in the top 20 in offensive rating, bolstered by a 60% field goal percentage.

Playing alongside Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun, the addition of Williamson would give Houston one of the most dynamic frontcourts in the NBA. Although there are injury concerns, the two-time All-Star showed consistency throughout 2026, has made an evident commitment to strength and conditioning throughout the summer, and would not be playing under the same positional pressure as with an anchor-less New Orleans lineup.

While Houston would lose a reliable big man presence in Smith Jr., who averaged 15.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over 77 games, the six-foot-eleven forward is not anticipated to make any All-Star level strides next season. Regarding VanVleet, set to return from a season-ending knee injury, his steady decrease in scoring and questionable availability leaves the starting point guard role open to better options; Durant and Sengun are clear locks for starting positions.

From New Orleans’ end, Williamson has played zero minutes in the playoffs. With Trey Murphy III emerging as a potential franchise star, it may be more suitable for the Pelicans to secure a traditional, consistent power forward in Smith Jr. Also, if Williamson deals with another season-altering injury, his trade value is almost certain to tank.

Overall, this hypothetical trade idea gives New Orleans stability and sends the Rockets an offensive specialist that could maximize the franchise’s championship window. As seen through the success of Kevin Love, Kristaps Porzingis, and Chris Bosh, a supporting role may provide Williamson an opportunity to contribute without the stress of being a first option. Meanwhile, the likes of Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard would receive even more opportunity in Houston’s backcourt.