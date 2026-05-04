Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka Hold Their End-Of-Season Press Conference

The Houston Rockets saw their 2025-26 season end just as the previous one did, with a first-round playoff loss. This time around, the Rockets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

The Rockets were able to force a Game 6 after falling down 0-3, as it seemed they had a real shot at being the fifth team to force a Game 7 after losing the first three games, but that wasn't the case, as the Rockets went out with a thud Friday and now face an offseason of questions.

The Rockets had a season of unfortunate events that started before they even took the court for training camp. Fred VanVleet, the Rockets' on and off-court leader, suffered a season-ending injury in a workout in Jamaica that completely altered the Rockets' season. The injury had the Rockets scrambling all season to fill the void his absence left, a void they never recovered from.

The Rockets also had an active offseason, with signings and trades. Of course, the biggest trade for any team this offseason was the Rockets' deal that sent Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

The Rockets were also active in free agency, making several moves after the moratorium period ended on July 6th. The Rockets' first move was to sign Dorian Finney-Smith to a multi-year contract as a replacement for Brooks. The Rockets also brought back former Rocket Clint Capela and signed veteran Josh Okogie to a veteran minimum contract.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, they didn't get the production they were looking for from Capela and especially Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith, who had ankle surgery in June of 2025 and didn't play his first game until Christmas Day, never had an impact on the court as he struggled all season. The lack of a training camp or any preseason work was too much for the veteran forward to make up for.

The Rockets as a team never recovered from those setbacks and the season-ending injury to Steven Adams early on in January. The Rockets were expected to take the next step this season, as many considered them a championship contender after the Durant acquisition, but injuries, along with players not improving enough, have left the Rockets with the same questions as last offseason: What do they need to do to become a contender?

That leads us to today's press conference, where both Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka spoke with the media about the past season, what needs to be done this offseason, and what their expectations are for next season.

Rafael Stone and Ime Udoka Press Conference

Stone started off the press conference by saying it was a disappointing and frustrating season and that they expected more regular-season and playoff wins. Stone also talked about how he expects more from the young core this upcoming season.

The Rockets do not have much room under the cap, as they still have Kevin Durant's 45-plus million contracts for next season and the possibility of extending Amen Thompson, whose rookie contract is nearing its conclusion.

Stone did say he liked what he saw from Thompson and Reed Sheppard, but, of course, like the entire team, they will need to improve. Both Udoka and Stone made it clear that they are expecting the team to be better once everyone is healthy, but they also realize players like VanVleet and Adams are coming off major injuries and may not come back the same as before their injuries.

Stone would not speak on any contract negotiations specifically about Tari Eason but he did include him in several of his discussions about what he expects next season but of course that doesnt gurantee anything one way or another.

To finish off the press conference Stone and Uodka spoke about the many rumors throughout the season of issues with the team and its chemistry.

Here, @BigSargeSportz asks for their thoughts on reports about the team's low morale and reported bad vibes around the team.



Ime: “For us it is almost a little bit laughable when you hear things because your like where the hell did this come from.”



Rafael: “I did find that… pic.twitter.com/UeT73Ww06H — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) May 4, 2026

The Rockets are not expected to be active in the draft as they do not have a first round pick and arent expected to trade into the first round. Free agency will likely also be quiet for the Rockets unless a trade is in the works but for now we will have to wait and see what direction the Rockets go in this offseason.