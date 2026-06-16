Ranking Realistic Houston Rockets Trade Candidates this NBA Offseason

Let the trade speculation run wild! The offseason is officially here after the New York Knicks clinched the NBA Finals, which means the rumors will flurry and movement around the league will begin shortly.

By next season, the Houston Rockets' ultimate goal is to get to the level of the Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder. Not to mention, this summer could start in the biggest way possible with a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, pushing the Boston Celtics or Miami Heat into that top tier.

The rapid improvement around the NBA only puts more pressure on the Rockets to get better in their own right. Whether depth or star power is a priority, they've been linked to high-profile players that could help Houston take that leap.

Of the many trade candidates this offseason, which are the most realistic to Houston, which wouldn't cost much and who would fit best alongside the current core? Here are eight Rockets trade candidates put into four tiers, ranked on both ability and likelihood of ending up with them.

Tier 1: The Big Fish

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

An Antetokounmpo trade could shut this whole thing down, but the Rockets have been thrown around in mock trades to land Brown, and a few have even been three-team deals involving Houston, Milwaukee and Boston. The Celtics, Rockets and Bucks could all benefit from negotiating this mega trade.

But at the very least, Houston has the ammunition to acquire Brown, coming off the best season of his career. The Celtics could take on star-studded youth like Alperen Sengun, who has three guaranteed years left on his contract, while Houston gets older and better in the Western Conference.

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

A Leonard trade makes sense for both sides. The Clippers could get their center for the future after Ivica Zubac by landing Sengun, while Houston would get Leonard coming off arguably the best offensive season of his career.

The Rockets could pair Leonard with Durant to create an elite two-way duo with a championship pedigree. Despite the past injury issues, The Klaw was fully healthy this season and took advantage, averaging 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals across 65 games.

Tier 2: Undoubtedly Second to Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks

Houston is reportedly interested in Irving despite missing the entire season with an ACL tear. The future Hall-of-Fame point guard realistically could have returned to play, but the Mavericks weren't in a position to compete.

With Fred VanVleet's $25 million player option looming large, the Rockets could explore a way to land a more talented floor general in a reunion with Durant. Offense is the biggest need, and Houston can fix that while also filling a hole at the point guard position.

Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards

Rumors regarding Davis's unhappiness with the trade from Dallas to Washington started to pop up after the deadline. Even though the Wizards are building something special, it's all youth (and Trae Young), which incentivizes both sides to part ways.

The Rockets could pay a small price to land a two-way big man in Davis, masking Sengun's limitations. If healthy, this would be one of the most exciting teams in the NBA.

Tier 3: Long Shot Stars

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

At this point, it appears that the Celtics and Heat are the lone suitors in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. Houston could be that mystery team to come out of the shadows and give a Godfather offer, but recent buzz indicates the Rockets are staying out of negotiations.

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Houston is a long shot for Mitchell as well, but only because the Cavaliers managed to make the Eastern Conference Finals. They are retaining head coach Kenny Atkinson and are expected to re-sign James Harden, which can only lead us to believe their star shooting guard will stay as well, at least going into next season.

Tier 4: Role Players to Watch

Isaiah Joe, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder are expected to cut costs this offseason to keep the core together with the Spurs' unprecedented rise to title contention. Just as soon as we dubbed Oklahoma City the next NBA dynasty, it will have to catch up to the team that prevented it from making the championship series.

Joe's minutes dwindled as the season wound down, and he should be a piece that many teams covet with the Thunder's salary dumping. The Rockets could immediately plug him in as a 3&D weapon to fix their shooting woes.

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder

Similar to Joe, Wiggins is a high-end role player known for exceptional shooting and being a pest on the defensive end. Wiggins is a slightly cheaper option, making about $2 million less than Joe, which would benefit Houston as it tries to retain talent like VanVleet and Tari Eason.