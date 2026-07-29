Magic Johnson Explains Why Rockets Will Be ‘Dangerous’ Next Season

This NBA offseason has brought notable change to the Western Conference. It came with the departures of LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, while LaMelo Ball, Ja Morant, and Walker Kessler found new teams. This brings questions about which Western Conference franchises will emerge as true title contenders next season.

On his official X account, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared his thoughts on the landscape of the Western Conference. The three-time MVP identified the Rockets as a team to watch.

“In the West, we know the Spurs and the Thunder are favored and the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Lakers and Rockets are all strong teams behind them. The Rockets will be definitely be dangerous because Fred VanVleet will be back after missing last season with an injury.”

Houston’s Starting Point Guard

Coming off a season-ending knee injury, Fred VanVleet is expected to serve as the Houston Rockets’ starting point guard next season. VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.7 rebounds over 60 games for the 2024-2025 regular season.

VanVleet brings a blend of deep-range volume and defensive pressure to the Rockets, accumulating 2.7 three-point field goals made and 1.7 steals per game last season. The one-time All-Star also operated as a secure facilitator, with a 5.6-to-1.5 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Oct 20, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Fred Van Vleet (5) dribbles against Miami Heat guard R.J. Hampton (4) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although VanVleet has put together a respectable resume, his NBA championship victory is reflective of the collective strength of the 2019 Toronto Raptors’ core rather than that of a franchise star willing his teammates to the Larry O’Brien Trophy. The six-foot guard will likely continue falling down Houston’s offensive pecking order, with Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, and Amen Thompson leading the pack.

With VanVleet likely focusing more on ball movement than scoring from an offensive perspective, his role as president of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) shows a level of leadership that can translate to the locker room. Personal character is just as important to team success, and he serves as a positive role model in this regard.

Right behind VanVleet in Houston’s point guard depth is the newly acquired three-time All-Defensive First Team selection Marcus Smart. With both players capable of holding their own at the one position, the frontcourt is more of a concern for Houston’s front office.

VanVleet's return from injury will be a true test for how high the Rockets' ceiling reaches. An endorsement from one of basketball’s greatest players suggests that the franchise have the potential to make a serious impact next season.