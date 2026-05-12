Rockets' 2024 Trade With Nets is Aging Well After the 2026 NBA Draft Lottery

The Houston Rockets have no first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but they were watching this year's lottery closely with one team in mind: the Brooklyn Nets.

Nearly two years ago, the Rockets made a deal with the Nets to give Brooklyn its 2025 and 2026 first-round picks back. In return, Houston will have the Phoenix Suns' 2027 first-round pick and the rights to the two most favorable selections between the Suns, Rockets and Dallas Mavericks in 2029.

So Houston was paying attention to see where Brooklyn would select this year, because that will significantly affect how the team performs in 2027. If the Nets landed one of the generational prospects in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer in this draft, then they'd have no problem sending their 2027 first to the Rockets.

However, Brooklyn was one of the biggest losers in this lottery, dropping to the No. 6 pick after going 20-62 and being tied for the best odds at No. 1. Nets fans let out cries of despair, while Rockets fans rejoiced knowing that they'd have a better chance getting a top pick next year.

Of course, this isn't completely on Brooklyn. Who knew the team would drop multiple spots in both the 2025 and 2026 lotteries? On paper, the Nets did what any GM would have and made a move to control their picks in the prime of their rebuild.

Not to mention, there are definitely hot prospects to watch in Brooklyn's range. The Nets could grab an elite guard in the form of Darius Acuff Jr., Keaton Wagler or Mikel Brown Jr. and improve next season.

But it's hard to ignore what could have been if you're Brooklyn. The Rockets are winning the trade thus far, as the Nets have no real franchise star at the moment. They essentially gave up Egor Dёmin and whoever this year's pick is for the chance to land more youth down the road.

Plus, the move gives Houston more flexibility for its own trades in the future. The Rockets could cash in on their assets in the draft, but some stars could be available this offseason, including the big fish in Giannis Antetokounmpo. That Nets pick would certainly entice the Milwaukee Bucks.

As much as Rafael Stone and the front office received criticism for not making a move to fix the rotation at the 2026 trade deadline, they're still reaping the benefits of their own decisions, including this one.