Rockets' Alperen Sengun Ranks as NBA's Top-Five Rim Protector

It's been highly publicized that Houston Rockets two-time All-Star center Alperen Sengun is a bad defender. We've heard it an endless amount of times.

In fact, Rockets coach Ime Udoka even publicly admitted it. Athough Udoka was specifically answering a question about Sengun being targeted and hunted on switches.

That's technically a bit different but the premise is the same. But it's not like Sengun hasn't taken strides on that end of the floor, either.

In fact, Sengun has had highlight blocks with important ramifications. Take Houston's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 25th.

Yes, it's painful to think about that game, because the Rockets held a 13-point lead in overtime with just a handful of minutes remaining and lost (even without Anthony Edwards), but try to block out that part. Sengun had a game-saving block on the Wolves' final possession with a few seconds left on the clock.

And even bloodied his lip in the process, after he hit the deck. Again, he's become a much better defender.

Even during the postseason against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sengun held his own, especially defensively.

In fact, Sengun has been named a top-five rim protector throughout the playoffs thus far. The list was put together by the advanced basketball minds at TipOff (follow them on social media, if you aren't already).

The group graded the rim protectors by skulls deemed most important to that role. The data factoring in was compromised of tracking and box scoring data specifically from the 2026 NBA playoffs.

The grading was heavily based on rim defense and defensive rebounding. The rim protector skillset is defined by the crew as the backbone of the defense, mainly due to rim deterrence and a player's ability to end possessions.

There was also a minimum qualifier tied to playing time. The litmus was at least 20 minutes per game. The highest grade went to San Antonio Spurs center and Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, who got a 97.3 grade.

The second highest grade went to Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen, who got a grade of 62. Portland Trail Blazers big man Robert Williams finished third, with a grade of 56.3.

Boston Celtics big man Neemias Queta finished fourth with a grade of 56.2 and Sengun rounded out the top five with a 53.9 score.

Although Sengun's inclusion on the list drew the ire of many on social media, even his biggest detractor would have to note the changes that he's made on that end. Especially over the years.

