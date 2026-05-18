Rockets' Amen Thompson Gave Specific Tips to Pistons Ausar Thompson During Cavs Series

The 2026 NBA postseason has seemingly been flying by. The Conference Finals start this week, with the Oklahoma City Thunder facing off against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference matchup.

In the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks are facing off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, giving Houston Rockets legend and long-time franchise icon James Harden his first Conference Finals appearance since 2018, when the Rockets played against the Golden State Warriors and ultimately lost in Game 7 at Houston's Toyota Center.

The Cavaliers ultimately eliminated the Detroit Pistons in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, in a game that wasn't close at all, as the Cavaliers won 125-94. The series was much more competitive than it would seem, based on that score.

Rockets standout forward Amen Thompson was in attendance for several of the games, to watch his twin brother Ausar Thompson, who is a standout forward for the Pistons, in his own right. But Amen didn't just sit and watch.

He gave Ausar tips and suggestions after the games, as noted by the Pistons wing.

“Yeah, he watches and he gives me a lot of critiques,” Ausar admitted when asked about his brother’s involvement. “He tells me to just stay aggressive and to watch out for picking up fouls.”

Amen is the perfect person to give pointers to his brother, Ausar. They've been teammates for practically their entire lives, prior to them joining the NBA.

Who is more familiar with Ausar's game than Amen? Maybe their oldest brother, Troy Thompson Jr., who is surely giving Ausar feedback, as well.

Ausar had a career season in year three of his NBA career, averaging career highs across the board (with the lone exception in the scoring department). The Pistons wing averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three stocks (two steals, .9 blocks).

In a similar vein, the same can be said for the Rockets forward, who also averaged career highs in nearly every category, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, two stocks (1.5 steals and .6 blocks).

The Rockets forward ranked sixth in total offensive rebounds, with 235 offensive boards, and 11th in offensive rebounds per game, with three grabs per game.

Thompson made the First Team All-Defense in just his second season and is expected to receive a contract extension this summer. Thompson is eligible for a max extension, valued at $250 million over five years, although there are varying opinions on whether the Rockets' brass will give him the maximum salary available.

