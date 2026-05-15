Mock Draft: Rockets Reel in SEC Big Man in Second Round

The Houston Rockets could be looking for another big man this offseason. The team values size, as evidenced by their initial starting lineup at the onset of the season, which featured Amen Thompson as Houston’s shortest player (although Thompson stands 6-foot-7).

Clint Capela and Steven Adams are both aging, to put it politely, although Adams can clearly still contribute at a high level, when healthy. The last part is important, as it pertains to Adams, as he hasn’t played a full season in seven years.

He’s also only played the league’s new 65-game minimum once during that span, and that was four years ago. Houston could utilize the 2026 NBA Draft as a means of bolstering their center room, using their later-round draft capital to solidify the back end of the roster.

The Rockets own two second-round draft picks in next month’s draft – picks 39 and 53. In the latest mock draft by Kevin O’Connor –Yahoo Sports’ senior basketball analyst, the Rockets draft Kentucky center Malachi Moreno with the 39th pick.

O’Connor explained Moreno’s player profile and potential alignment match with the Rockets.

“Moreno is only testing the draft waters and could return to school. But he’s also a hot name since he has an NBA frame at only 19 years old: 7-feet, 250 pounds. He does the baseline things as a big man with above-the-rim finishing, hard-nosed rebounding, and stout rim protection. He also adds a layer as a passer, showing an advanced feel for the game and for manipulating defenders. It's important for him to improve his touch as a finisher and as a shooter, but he's in a good place for his age with skills that should be translatable to the next level. The Rockets need to add big man depth because it’s becoming apparent that Steven Adams can’t be relied on to stay healthy.”

Moreno is still mulling a potential return to Kentucky, with many believing that will ultimately be his next move. At the same token, we’ve already seen several players withdraw from the draft and return to college, in favor of fairly lucrative NIL deals. In that case, Moreno’s stock could boost up into the first round next month.

In his lone season at Kentucky, he averaged 7.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, 1.8 assists and 58.2 percent from the field. The draft is set to kick off on June 23rd and 24th – by then, Moreno’s decision will have already been made.