Rockets' Brass Hopes to Retain Front Office for WNBA's Sun Following Comets Purchase

The Houston Rockets and Houston Comets will be forever intertwined. During the Comets' first iteration, Les Alexander owned both franchises, while Carroll Dawson constructed the roster for both teams, operating as a General Manager.

Dawson's Comets held the top overall pick in the 1997 WNBA Draft and opted to select Tina Thompson, in spite of coach Van Chancellor's recommendation of USC All-American Pam McGee, which ultimately was a franchise-defining move. During this post as General Manager of the Rockets, Dawson brought in All-Stars Steve Francis, Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming -- the latter two of which became Hall of Famers.

Dawson also added Cuttino Mobley, Shane Battier and Chuck Hayes as GM of the Rockets.

Dawson pioneered the trade that sent Cuttino Mobley and Francis to the Orlando Magic for Tracy McGrady, which Mobley is still in disagreement over.

The Comets ceased and folded operations in 2008, after Alexander sold the team to Houston mogul Les Koch, who gave the team up within just a few short years.

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta revived the Comets, in a move that was made official this past week, shelling out $300 million for ownership of the Connecticut Sun, which will be relocated to Houston and renamed the Comets, bringing back Houston's cultural staple.

However, this time around, things will be much different. The Comets will have their own front office. In other words, Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone won't be spearheading the Comets' operations.

In fact, the hope (and plan) for the Fertitta family is that the current existing decision makers of the Sun will remain intact for the Comets. Patrick Fertitta, Rockets chairman, explained.

"They’ve been wonderful partners throughout this process. The Sun are a first-class organization. That has been and will continue to be a great transition."

Fertitta continued.

"There are wonderful people coming over from the Sun. Jen Rizzoti has been there for a long time and done a wonderful job… Morgan Tuck, who has been there for a few years, has a WNBA championship in her own right and has done a fantastic job on helping build that team and running the team on the basketball side."

Fertitta continued, giving more assurance to the current brass of the Sun.

"We have about a year or so to learn more about the team and figure out how we can implement our competitive advantages and our philosophies to help them improve and set strategy, but I do know that they have really good people over there who have been making very good decisions and we’re excited to continue to work with that leadership that exists and start working on what strategy is going to make sense to get us back to the level of success that we all associate with the Comets.”

Kevin Pelton of ESPN has already been hired as the Comets' Assistant General Manager and head of analytics.

The Sun are currently 0-4, following a 101-94 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

