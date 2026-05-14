Rockets Legend Tracy McGrady to Take Administrative Role at Wagner College

The Tracy McGrady trade is still one of the biggest splash acquisitions in Houston Rockets history, even if Cuttino Mobley is still in disagreement with the deal.

The team swung big on a two-time scoring champion who was still in his prime at the time. In fact, McGrady was just 25 years old at the time of the deal and had made four consecutive All-NBA teams in the previous four seasons.

Furthermore, McGrady made two All-NBA First Teams in two of the previous three seasons leading up to the trade that saw him change conferences from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference. Granted, the trade wasn’t exactly a success, as it pertains to moving the Rockets closer to title contention, as McGrady and Yao Ming both battled injuries, forcing the Rockets to play with just one of their superstars essentially year after year.

All told, McGrady made three All-Star teams and three All-NBA teams with the Rockets, while also improving as a playmaker alongside Yao. Since retiring, we’ve seen McGrady wear a number of hats.

McGrady has become a regular on the podcast vortex and has also made several appearances on ESPN’s First Take, drawing scrutiny last offseason when he stated that he would have won a championship (or two) if he played on the Los Angeles Lakers championship teams of the 2000s, alongside Shaquille O’Neal.

The Hall of Famer also helped to pioneer the Ones Basketball League, which was designed to spotlight one-on-one brilliance, while also giving players a platform they wouldn’t have otherwise had. This past year, McGrady joined a Hall of Fame, star-studded cast on NBC Sports, which was their first foray back into the NBA broadcasting world, as they replaced Turner Sports in the NBA’s new TV deal.

McGrady, Vince Carter and Carmelo Anthony have operated as studio analysts on NBC’s pre-game, mid-game and post-game shows (which have also been streamed on Peacock), while Maria Taylor has been the host. McGrady will also be taking on an additional role, as strategic advisor for the Wagner College men’s basketball team.

Naismith Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady has taken a role with Wagner College as strategic advisor for the men's basketball program, joining his son Laymen who committed to the team, per ESPN sources.



McGrady will lead Wagner's basketball operations, recruiting and name, image and… — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 13, 2026

In his new post, McGrady will be tasked with spear-heading the school’s basketball operations, recruiting and NIL efforts. McGrady’s son, Laymen, committed to the school late last month, announcing his plans to transfer from Oral Roberts, where he spent a year as a redshirt.

McGrady continues the recent shift that we’ve seen, in which several star-level players (both current and former) have taken on front office roles, in which they have spear-headed the NIL operations for various universities.