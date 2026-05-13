Rockets Could Address Their Lack of Point Guard Depth During the Draft

The Houston Rockets faced a deficit at the point guard position this past season, as the team struggled to adjust to life without Fred VanVleet. The Rockets moved Amen Thompson to the on-ball position at the onset of the season, which posed problems for the team offensively.

Thompson was often at the top of the key, which took him away from the baseline and the dunker spot, limiting his effectiveness offensively. Thompson brought the ball up and was responsible for getting the team into their initial sets.

The Rockets eventually shifted some of the playmaking responsibilities to Reed Sheppard, although he was mostly utilized off of the second unit. Alperen Sengun was the team’s offensive engine in the halfcourt and led the team in assists, with 6.2 assists per game.

The team utilized Kevin Durant for some of the playmaking but never ultimately added a point guard to the fold, of which Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone drew criticism for.

Houston did add JD Davison to the fold, but seldomly utilized him, as he was on a two-way deal and didn’t get his contract converted until the end of the season, just in time for the playoffs.

The Rockets will have a golden opportunity to add a point guard this offseason. They could even add a low-cost option by way of the 2026 NBA Draft, if they so choose.

Granted, they don’t have any lottery picks, but they do hold two second round picks. And the latest mock draft by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Houston selecting Braden Smith from Purdue with the 39th pick (which Houston acquired from the Chicago Bulls).

Smith is a bit undersized, much like VanVleet, as he stands 6-feet tall. He was a highly effective table-setting guard for Purdue, and that feels like an understatement.

Smith averaged 14.3 points and 8.8 assists and led the nation in total assists, with 345 of them, in total. That number ranks fifth all-time in NCAA history, and only he and Avery Johnson have posted at least 300 total assists in multiple seasons.

Smith also posted the second-most assists in a single season in the last 35 years, behind only Kendall Marshall of North Carolina, from his 2012 campaign. All told, Smith is the NCAA’s career leader in assists and ranks as the only player in NCAA history with at least1500 points, 1000 assists and 500 rebounds in total.

He’s also an underrated shooter, with the ability to get his shot off in a number of ways, either off the dribble when creating for himself or in catch-and-shoot sequences. Smith made 36.2 percent of his treys this past season and made two consecutive All-American teams as well.

He’d be a nice addition for the Rockets, especially with the 39th pick, as he’d help fill Houston’s playmaking void, while also providing long-range shooting.