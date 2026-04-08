JD Davison's Deal with Rockets Includes Team Option in 2026-27



The Houston Rockets have undergone a mystery all season, as it pertains to the point guard position. The need remained throughout the season.

So much that basketball minds and fans alike penciled them in as active buyers on the trade market. The thinking was that a team that traded for Kevin Durant was going to give him the necessary pieces to contend, as such a move is oftentimes perceived as an indication of going all-in.

Houston seemingly passed on every option, even though they had interest in several names. The need remained all season.

Granted, Rockets coach Ime Udoka could have salvaged it some by allowing Reed Sheppard to operate as the team's point guard. Or patched it up some, at least.

The team passed on the trade deadline altogether. And they weren't active on the buyout market either.

However, their vacant roster spot remained. Until Tuesday, at least, when they converted JD Davison's two-way deal to a standard NBA contract, which had been in the works for some time.

Davison's deal has a wrinkle, however. It's a two-year deal. And it contains a team option in the second year in 2026-27.

Davison first burst onto the Rockets scene prior to the start of the 2025-26 season, as he lit it up from deep, which isn't quite a skillset that the Rockets have had in previous years.

Davison shot 47.1 percent from deep, along with 48.4 percent from the field. He also averaged 10.5 points and 3.5 assists, while lighting up the Atlanta Hawks to the tune of 17 points.

It was clear that he could contribute and/or provide value for this year's Rockets ball club. However, he didn’t quite get the opportunity to show that, as he generally entered the game when it was already decided.

As a two-way player, he was only allowed 50 games of being activated at the NBA level, regardless of whether he actually suited up. He exhausted his 50 games during Sunday night's 117-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Davison didn't suit up in 23 of his 50 games with the Rockets. He played under ten minutes in 23 other games.

Whether or not he actually plays during the postseason is a different question. But him landing a standard deal means he will technically be eligible to play for the Rockets.

Which can only help. At least, it certainly can't hurt the Rockets.