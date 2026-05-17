Rockets' Fertitta Family Hope to Continue Success, Legacy of WNBA's Comets

The Houston Comets are getting closer and closer to making a return. Well, the team is slated to return in 2027, as part of the purchase by Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, giving them one more year to be part of the Connecticut Sun.

This week, Fertitta and the Mohegan Tribe – the current owners of the franchise – met before the governing boards of both the NBA and WNBA for the official seal, stamp and approval of the deal. Unsurprisingly, the deal was unanimously approved. It was never a question of whether the deal would be signed off on, but nonetheless, the agreed upon deal was contingent on the approval of the governing board.

Even if it was more of a formality.

One day afterwards, the Rockets’ brass held a press conference to officially announce the Comets’ acquisition and offer and introductory presser to the media in attendance. Patrick Fertitta, the son of the Rockets and Comets, seized the opportunity to first acknowledge the rich tradition and history of the Comets.

“I do wanna talk about that legacy and that brand and that identity that was created – Tina Thompson, Cheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper and Van Chancellor. It’s important as Houstonians we don’t take for granted the success in those 12 years.

Four consecutive championships in those inaugural seasons. As Houstonians, as sports fans, as basketball fans, we should all be incredibly proud that that happened and it is now incumbent on all of us to continue that great legacy and that success.”

Patrick Fertitta talks about bringing the WNBA back to Houston.



“It's important as Houstonians we don't take for granted the success in those 12 years, 4 consecutive championships in those inaugural seasons.” pic.twitter.com/EiguvxcoX7 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) May 14, 2026

The Comets were a gem, not only for the city of Houston, but for sports fans across the world. And they are easily one of the greatest dynasties to ever exist, if not the greatest dynasty to ever exist.

The franchise won a championship in each of its first four years of existence – a claim that no other sports franchise can make. The roster was put together by Carroll Dawson, who was the General Manager of both the Rockets and Comets at the same time.

This time around, things will look much different, on that front. The Rockets have already tabbed Kevin Pelton as the team’s Assistant General Manager and Vice President of Analytics. Pelton rose to prominence as a standout analyst and writer for ESPN’s basketball department.

The Sun have gotten off to a rough start thus far in the 2026 WNBA season, with an 0-4 record, which was to be expected..