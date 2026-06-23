Rockets Legend is Critical of Kevin Durant Following Debut Season with Franchise

San Antonio Spurs superstar French big man Victor Wembanyama has been under scrutiny for the last several weeks. The NBA Finals generated a litany of attention on the league's next big star.

Everyone was glued to their screens and/or monitors for Wembanyama's first title chase (and postseason appearance). Wembanyama's play was a major talking point, as he was wildly inconsistent, even though he still flashed dominance.

His youth and inexperience showed. As did the youth and inexperience of the entire Spurs ball club.

Following the New York Knicks' victory, the conversation has shifted towards Wembanyama's lack of sportsmanship, as he exited Game 5's series-clinching defeat without congratulating his opponent.

Or even acknowledging them. The masses were expecting him to shake hands with the Knicks. Or so, it seems.

Wembanyama also drew the ire of many for what they deemed as bushleague behavior throughout the postseason. Could Wembanyama have been morphing into his villain arc?

Former Houston Rockets players Lou Williams, Patrick Beverley, DeMarcus Cousins and Chandler Parsons were discussing the matter on Fanduel's Run it Back and Beverley took a jab at Rockets superstar Kevin Durant while sharing his take.

"If you're going to be an a——, let that be you from the beginning. Don't let that be you when you've got all of this media around you. Like, if you're going to be that a—— don't pull a KD on us. Don't be a asshole when your group of teammates tell you, 'Hey man, you need to get a couple more technicals, so people can fear you'. Don't KD us, right? No pun intended. If you're going to be that way, be that way all the time."

Beverley would certainly seem most qualified among everyone on the panel to discuss such a thing. Well, he and DeMarcus Cousins.

That was their personality as players. They racked up technical fouls and flagrant fouls. And fines and suspensions, alike.

It would seem like Beverley could have illustrated his point without mentioning Durant. It also doesn't seem fitting to include Durant in a conversation about histrionics after the whistle.

He's never been regarded as a dirty player. Granted, he's certainly been short with the media throughout his career. Combative, even.

But that seems to be a bit of a different conversation. Durant and Beverley have traded barbs previously, most notably when Durant played for the Golden State Warriors and Beverley was a member of the LA Clippers and the two ran into each other during the 2019 postseason.