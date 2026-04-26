Rockets Make History in Game 3 Meltdown vs. Lakers

Down two games, the Houston Rockets found themselves in a must-win game on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers. Once you lose three postseason games in a row, you're all but guaranteed to lose the series.

No team has ever come back down three games and advanced to the next round. Because at that point, not only do you have to tie the series and even the score, but you also have to win a Game 7, which would be on the road in Los Angeles, in this case.

And you face all of the pressure, because the opposing team can easily end the series with one mere victory. Prior to the game, the Rockets got word that Kevin Durant would be a late scratch, as he suffered an ankle injury in Game 2.

If you recall, Durant also suffered a knee injury days before Game 1 that had him questionable to play at the onset of the series. Ultimately Durant missed that game.

The Rockets lost that game, but were more prepared to play another postseason game without him. They had the experience now.

And they were desperate and in dire need of a victory. And they were playing at home, in the Toyota Center. Role players tend to make shots when at home and in a familiar environment.

And officiating oftentimes swings in your favor. Although the latter couldn't have been more inaccurate, in this particular game, especially as it pertains to jump balls, when the Rockets were shoved and merely walled away from getting close to the ball.

At any rate (because this game wasn't about officiating), the Rockets trailed by double figures at the half, by a 63-52 score, as they made just 37.2 percent of their shots (16-of-43), while the Lakers made 57.5 percent of their shots and 61.5 percent of their threes through the first two quarters.

The Rockets stormed back in the second half, outscoring the Lakers 49-38, and even held a six point lead with 40 seconds remaining, with the score 101-95. In a do-or-die postseason game at home. Let's keep that in mind.

The game eventually went to overtime, where the Rockets lost 112-108, making history, in a not-so-good way. The Rockets became just the second team through 1, 715 games to lose a postseason game when leading by six or more in the last 30 seconds of regulation.

The stat dates back to 1997. The Rockets' season may very well be over, but they technically will have at least one more game on Sunday, which will be Game 4, played in Houston, once again.