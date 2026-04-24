Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Rockets Game 3)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, and a recent report suggests that he'll miss the entire first-round matchup.

ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that Doncic is not expected to return in the first round, and that Austin Reaves, who is questionable for Game 3, is further along in his rehab process.

Updates on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, per @ShamsCharania:



- Lakers not expecting Doncic to return in Round 1

- Reaves further along than Doncic in rehab process

- Reaves has started 1-on-1 on-court work; needs to go through 3-on-3 and 5-on-5

- Reaves tracking to return late… — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 21, 2026

With both guards still on the injury report, the Lakers are 9.5-point underdogs in Game 3, even though they won Games 1 and 2 at home as underdogs. Los Angeles needs just two more wins to reach the Western Conference semifinals, which could give Doncic a chance to be back in the lineup.

Doncic was injured back in early April in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he's missed three weeks already with his hamstring injury.

The star guard finished the regular season in the MVP conversation, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3. If he makes a return in the second round (if the Lakers make it there), L.A. may jump from its current spot in the Finals odds (+3500).

Still, the Lakers have found a way to make the most of their current roster, relying on LeBron James to lead the way. He's a solid prop target in Game 3 with Doncic once again watching from the sidelines.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-131)

I’ve been targeting LeBron James’ passing and rebounding a ton in recent games, and I’m not going to stop in Game 3 of the playoffs.

James had 21 rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 15 rebounds and assists in Game 2, falling just short of this prop. He’s also averaging 15.0 potential assists and 13.5 rebounds chances per game in the postseason, giving him a really solid floor in this market.

Houston has not had an answer for the four-time champion, and James showed in the regular season that he can stuff the stat sheet when Luka Doncic is sidelined. He averaged 22.2 points, 10.3 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games without the star guard.

I’m buying LeBron to lead the way for L.A. again as it attempts to take a 3-0 series lead.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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