Rockets Might Be Falling Behind Amid NBA Free Agency News

NBA free agency is set to kick off tonight at 5 p.m. CT, opening the floodgates for player movement. But the headlines have already been making the rounds amid plenty of blockbuster trades finalized or nearing completion.

The Houston Rockets, in an uber-competitive Western Conference, are in the market to win as soon as possible with a 37-year-old Kevin Durant at the helm. They can't afford to fall behind in the 2027 title race, as every season counts in what could be his final chapter.

However, this summer could significantly alter how Houston in viewed in the NBA hierarchy.

Teams in the West have already begun making big-time moves to fix their weaknesses and move toward the top of the conference in an attempt to compete with the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. It started with the Minnesota Timberwolves acquiring LaMelo Ball.

The Portland Trail Blazers are inching forward because although Ja Morant's value isn't significant, the former All-NBA point guard could revive his career after being traded to an up-and-coming playoff team.

And then there's the Golden State Warriors, who could make the ultimate jump if all goes according to plan. They're attempting to pull off two enormous transactions by signing LeBron James and trading for Anthony Davis.

Even if AD isn't a Warrior, Golden State could still walk away with a lineup of James, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler.

Even the Los Angeles Lakers, who eliminated the Rockets in the first round of this year's playoffs, still have the core of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, along with the ability to bring in a big name due to a geographically lucrative market and cap space should James depart.

Let me be clear: Houston is still an elite team and should remain a firm playoff contender next season. However, the rest of the West is doing everything in its power to get better. It's not to say that the Rockets need to go start hunting, but outside of Marcus Smart, there aren't many legitimate pieces linked to the organization.

Houston could rely on the development of its young core next to Durant, as well as Fred VanVleet's return from injury.

But if the Timberwolves improve with Ball next to Anthony Edwards, the Trail Blazers develop with another All-Star addition, the Lakers attract a big name and the Warriors' offseason plan comes to fruition, how far behind do the Rockets fall?