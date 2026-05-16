Rockets Nab Switchable Defender in Latest Mock Draft

The Houston Rockets have built their roster with a prioritization on defense, which is consistent and in line with head coach Ime Udoka’s coaching emphasis. The Rockets have prioritized switchable defenders, sometimes at the expense of their offensive gameplan.

We’ve also seen the Rockets stock up on size, giving them the optionality and ability to run a double-big lineup and play multiple centers at once. In fact, it’s become common for the Rockets to start multiple centers, in the name of second-chance scoring and/or rim protection.

Based on the player profiles and skillset archetypes that Udoka and the Rockets have coveted, it’s wise and fair to assume that they may be seeking a similar type of player in next month’s NBA Draft.

The Rockets can’t assume that Steven Adams will be the same player next season. He’ll be 33 years old and coming off yet another significant injury to his lower extremities.

Clint Capela may not be on the roster at all. He didn’t exactly impress this past season in the first year of his second stint with the team.

Which makes the Rockets’ pick in the latest mock draft a wise one, as Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo Sports has Houston taking Cincinnati’s Baba Miller with the 53rd overall pick – the Rockets’ second overall second-round draft pick. O’Connor explained.

“Miller is a fluid athlete who grew up playing guard before a late growth spurt. He retained his perimeter skills given the way he can handle in the open floor and make advanced moves. He’s also an equally compelling defensive player who can switch across positions. The big issue, and the main reason why he has spent four years in college, is that he still can’t shoot.”

Interestingly enough, this is the second mock draft in which the Rockets have selected Miller in the second round. Miller was the Bearcats’ top scorer and rebounder last season, averaging 13 points and 10.3 rebounds, while shooting 52.9 percent from the field and 60.5 percent on two-pointers.

There’s been talk about Miller possibly withdrawing from the draft but such a move would require the NCAA to sign off, as Miller has exhausted his four years of collegiate eligibility, thus would need approval for a fifth year. Miller played 16 games for Florida State during his freshman season, due to a sanction for accepting what was deemed an impermissible benefit.

The rule requires players to complete less than 30 percent of their team’s games during the season, in order to be able to redshirt the season and earn an additional one. The draft will be held on June 23rd and 24th.