Rockets' Options for Adding Star-Level Talent are Dwindling

The NBA offseason has been uneventful thus far. Which is quite the opposite of what was expected.

We've been told that there would be a significant amount of moving and shaking. And we had all the reason to believe it.

Especially based on this past year's trade deadline. In total, there were 28 trades across the league, encompassing 73 players -- easily a record all-time high.

The offseason was expected to further continue that trend. Granted, it could still happen.

We're very early into the offseason. In fact, we are only a week into the league's 2026-27 calendar year.

One team that many basketball enthusiasts had their sights set on this summer is the Houston Rockets. Understandably.

Houston made a splash trade last summer for a top-ten player in Kevin Durant, which was viewed by the masses as a win-now move. Based on Durant's shelf life -- 38 years old when the 2026-27 season kicks off and entering his 20th season -- it's easy to see why the move would have garnered such a perspective.

It's not like Durant has a ton of basketball life left. As we know, Father Time is undefeated. Even though Durant has gave it a valiant effort.

We've seen others in recent years try their damnedest to buck the trend and reverse the cycle. For this reason, the Rockets would be wise to add more proven talent on the roster.

Houston's options seem to be running dry, as it pertains to adding superstars. Each option is getting eliminated, it seems.

The Rockets are clearly out of the running of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. In fact, Houston’s best chance of benefiting from an Antetokounmpo deal is as a third team.

In that case, the Rockets' chances of landing Jaylen Brown would seemingly be higher than otherwise. The Kyrie Irving front seems relatively quiet also.

We don't even know if Mavericks shot caller Masai Ujiri is open to moving Irving. The Rockets have been cited as a potential team to watch on the Kawhi Leonard front, but they could run into the same issue.

ESPN's Anthony Slater explained.

"League sources said Ballmer has maintained a firm stance against a Leonard trade, preferring to continue building around his star forward."

This isn't exactly shocking. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer surely doesn't want to rebuild.

Remember, the team just got a new arena -- the Intuit Dome -- which opened two years ago in 2024. They surely don't want to have a tear down now.

And Leonard's play last season gave reason for hope and optimism about his ability to maintain this level of play for the next handful of years. Which could be a reason to sell high, from the Clippers' standpoint.

However, if Ballmer thinks otherwise, Leonard will be yet another name to scratch off the list for the Rockets.