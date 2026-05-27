The Houston Rockets own two second-round picks in next month’s NBA Draft, as the Rockets own the 39th pick and the 53rd pick. It’s unclear what the Rockets will do with their selections.

We’ve seen mock drafts projecting Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and company addressing their lack of point guard depth and selecting a playmaker with one of the two picks and we’ve seen predictions regarding the Rockets’ brass selecting a center, to possibly provide a long-term replacement for Clint Capela and/or Steven Adams – both of which are on the wrong side of 30 years old and have already spent a decade in the league.

We’ve also seen predictions of the Rockets adding yet another wing, to possibly replace Tari Eason or Dorian Finney-Smith (although wing depth seems like it would rank last on Houston’s list of needs, at least based on their current roster construction).

One of the names linked to the Rockets will have to be scrapped. Matt Able will be withdrawing his candidacy from next month’s draft and will be joining the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Able said as much to ESPN’s Marc Spears.

“I’ve decided to withdraw my name from the 2026 NBA Draft and continue my development at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.” The rising sophomore continued.

“Grateful for the feedback I received throughout this process and excited to be part of the Tar Heel family.” The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is fast approaching, as Wednesday, May 27th is the final opportunity for athletes to decide whether to continue their respective collegiate careers or to join the NBA.

Able is the second such player that’s been mocked to the Rockets to make such a decision, as University of Florida big man Rueben Chinyelu also decided against joining the NBA and opted to instead return to Florida for yet another season.

The 6-foot-6 Able entered the transfer portal prior to the start of the NBA’s combine testing in Chicago and decided to leave North Carolina State for their in-state rival. Able chalked the decision to pick North Carolina on the Tar Heels’ hiring of Matt Malone as the school’s next coach.

"I had a lot of other really good options, but for me it was Coach Malone. Being an NBA champion, coaching greats like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, being able to just be around those guys is just amazing. And I feel like he runs an NBA system and it’ll help me take my game to the next level if I don’t go this year.”

The draft will be held on June 23rd and 24th, with each day consisting of one round a piece.