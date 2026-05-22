The 2026 NBA Draft class is viewed as one of the best draft classes that we've seen. Especially in recent years.

The top of the class is rich. AJ Dybantsa is expected to go first overall, but Darryn Peterson and Cam Boozer are both highly talented and touted prospects. Which ever team lands either of them won't be disappointed.

The same can be said for Caleb Wilson, Keaton Wagler and Darius Acuff. And the list goes on.

As it currently stands, the Houston Rockets won't be walking away with any of those players. Although they could easily trade up into the lottery, if they so please. And with General Manager Rafael Stone acknowledging the importance of this offseason, it wouldn't be a shock if the Rockets decided to make an aggressive move to trade into the lottery. And certainly into the first round.

If they decide against making such a move, the Rockets would be drafting at pick 39 (which originally belonged to the Chicago Bulls) and pick 53 -- both of which are second-round draft picks (which have been utilized more as trade capital around the league of late).

The Rockets could choose to target a defensive wing, an outside shooter or a table-setting guard. They could also choose to target a center, in hopes of landing long-term replacement for Steven Adams and/or Clint Capela.

Rueben Chinyelu, the Defensive Player of the Year, won't be an option, as he made the decision to return to Florida on Thursday. The Rockets had been predicted to select Chinyelu in a recent mock draft. It's not exactly a surprise that Chinyelu returned to school.

Both Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon -- two of Chinyelu's teammates with the Gators-- returned to Florida also.

Both Steven Adams and Clint Capela have two years remaining on their contracts and will account for a combined $39.1 million through 2028. This season, the two big men will combine for $20 million.

Adams is still dominant, as we saw last season. He averaged 4.5 offensive rebounds per contest -- a number that led the league and contributed heavily to Houston's offensive efficiency, which led the league for much of the season.

But his history of injuries can't be ignored, as he has played a minimum of 65 games (the league's new mark for games played) just once dating back to 2019 -- a span that covers seven years and/or NBA seasons.

If Houston's brass wants another center, they'll have to scratch Chinyelu's name off the list.