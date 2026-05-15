2026 NBA Draft Could Offer a Unique way for the Rockets to Upgrade

The Rocekts objectively saw a dissapointing season, again losing out in the first round, this time to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Superstar Kevin Durant was only able to give Game 2 a go due to injury, but even still, the Rockets’ roster as a whole showed glaring holes in the six-game series versus Los Angeles.

The most notable was a lack of true point guard. Fred VanVleet suffered an ACL injury in an offseason workout, and missed the entire 2025-26 campagin, hampering the team in the process. He’s expected to be a go for next season, but even that may not be enough to fully cover up the Rockets’ blemishes.

While the team has seemingly already accelerated their timeline with the Durant trade, and reportedly will keep him rostered through the offseason, the upcoming NBA Draft could offer a unique pathway toward bettering the roster.

Firstly, while the Rockets don’t have a first-round pick in the 2026 draft, it’s been lauded as one of the best in some time, boasting a locked-in top-four prospects that all project to be All-Stars down the line. Given that, a first-round trade-in from Houston could be on the horizon, even in the late-twenties.

Additionally, the class is chock full of the exact thing the Rockets need presently: point guards.

Following the top four, the entire next tier is made up of guards of varying archetypes and skill levels. Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Brayden Burries, Mikel Brown Jr. and Labaron Philon Jr. are all widely expected to be chosen in the No. 5 to No. 14 range, or at least offer that level of talent.

There isn’t likely to be five teams in that range all in need of lead guards, presenting the chance for Houston to trade-in with current or future assets.

There’s also a number of guards in the mid-to-late first round that could offer Houston some reinforcements. Stanford’s Ebuka Okorie is slightly undersized, but was one of the top scorers not just among freshman, but in the nation as a whole. Iowa’s Bennett Stirtz and Texas Tech’s Christian Anderson are two lead handlers and quick processors capable of running pick-and-rolls at great volume.

Even in the second round, there’s potential help to be had in the form of Bruce Thornton, Milos Uzan, Jeremy Fears Jr., Braden Smith and more.

Given how last season went, the Rockets are sure to exhuast all their options this offseason, with the draft being one.