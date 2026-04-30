Rockets' Rafael Stone Finishes Seventh in Executive of the Year Award

Houston Rockets General Manager Rafael Stone was one of the more active front office executives last offseason. In fact, one could argue that Stone and the Rockets' front office were the most active across the league.

Houston doled out extensions to Jabari Smith Jr., Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, while also giving new deals to Jae’Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green. The Rockets underwent a face-lift, as it pertains to their roster.

The Rockets made the blockbuster move of the summer when trading for Kevin Durant. All told, Houston parted with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, five second-round draft picks and the tenth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft in the Durant deal. Houston alsoadded Clint Capela, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Okogie.

Capela had been a franchise fan favorite as he was drafted by the franchise and developed into one of the league's better players, in his prime. Capela isn't that version of himself anymore but he still provided immense value for the franchise, even at age 31. Capela averaged 11 points, 13.9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 steals per 36 minutes and logged three starts.

Okogie was a last minute signing who proved to be a very valuable piece. In fact, Okogie started 32 games for the Rockets and immersed himself as the perfect role player, hitting threes when called upon (38.5 percent on just 2.1 attempts), making all the right reads, setting solid screens and anchoring down defensively. He outplayed his veteran's minimum contract and likely earned himself a pay increase this summer.

Finney-Smith, however, has looked like a miss by the Rockets' front office, although he admittedly hasn't been healthy and lost confidence in his shot. The Durant move can be viewed as a franchise saving move this season, especially when considering Houston's injuries to Fred VanVleet and Steven Adams -- two players who were the most irreplaceable for the Rockets, based on their roster construction (without shelling out major assets).

The Rockets still won 52 games -- their same number as last season's team that had significantly more depth and a well-rounded roster, and still finished fifth in the Western Conference.

Unsurprisingly, Stone finished seventh in the NBA's Executive of the Year award. Stone also received two second place votes and a third place vote as well, likely because of his offseason activity. Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics ultimately won the award. It'll ibe interesting to see what Stone and the Rockets' brass do this offseason.