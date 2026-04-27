Rockets' Bench Comes Alive in Game 4 Victory vs Lakers



Heading into the 2025-26 NBA season, the Houston Rockets weren't exactly sure what their starting lineup would look like. Well, their starting five, at least.

Four of the starters were confirmed. Kevin Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun were penciled in. The fifth starter would have been Fred VanVleet, of course, but he went down with an ACL injury prior to the start of the season.

Which was especially challenging for a Rockets ball club that's been relatively top-heavy. The Rockets have lacked depth all season and it was predictable.

Houston has opted to deploy a rotation, as it pertains to filling their fifth and final spot in the starting lineup. We've seen Steven Adams, Reed Sheppard, Josh Okogie, Clint Capela and Tari Eason used as Houston's fifth starter.

The Rockets haven't had much outside of their top-five guys all season. Their bench has lacked immensely. In fact, Houston ranked bottom-five in bench scoring all season.

The Rockets' lack of options on the second unit has been an issue all season. A recurring one, if you will.

Part of the issue is a matter of roster construction. Houston doesn't have a surefire scoring threat off the bench. Which is part of why Ime Udoka has wanted to keep Sheppard on the second unit.

The lack of bench production has also been an issue during their Western Conference Quarterfinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers. Especially in Game 3.

The Rockets' entire bench was outscored by Lakers reserve Bronny James, who had just 5 points. Houston's bench scored just 3 total points.

The Lakers' bench scored 24 points in totality. The devil is in the details, as always. Aaron Holiday (one of Houston's best outside shooters) played just 5 minutes. Clint Capela played just 3 minutes. Josh Okogie (once a starter for the Rockets) played just 3 minutes. There wasn't exactly enough playing time for the second unit to get hot or get in rhythm.

Game 4 told an entirely different story.

The Rockets were desperate, as their backs were against the wall. The Lakers had Houston on the ropes.

No team wants to get swept. Especially not at home, in front of their home crowd and loyal fans who have spent a significant amount of money on tickets. Playoff games aren't inexpensive. Not in the slightest.

Houston's bench scored 20 points. Holiday led the second unit with nine points and three triples (in 18 minutes). Dorian Finney-Smith played 19 minutes (and played great defense, in the process). Josh Okogie played 18 minutes, and had five points and three steals.

And Houston won 115-96, staving off a sweep. While reversing the narrative of their lack of bench scoring, along the way.