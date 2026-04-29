Rockets Need Consistency From Reserves To Keep Series Alive

The Houston Rockets are still just one game away from potentially being eliminated in the postseason against a Los Angeles Lakers team missing two of their best players. The Lakers haven't missed a beat without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, as their role players have stepped up in a big way to give the Lakers a major claim over the series.

For the Rockets to keep the series going, they need their own role players to step up on defense against the Lakers' bench, and to knock down shots when they get the opportunity.

Houston's top players have held up the bargain this series, particularly during the Rockets' home games.

Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Jabari Smith Jr. have done their best to make up for the absence of Kevin Durant, and they've all had their chances to hit big shots when necessary. They've each made their fair share of mistakes, but the Rockets have been in each game late until some difficulties in the clutch led to their three losses.

They need more support from players during the game like Josh Okogie and Aaron Holiday. These players add contributions to the defense and offense from the bench, and the Rockets need them to be consistent to have a chance at extending the series.

The Rockets' reserves have played a large part in Houston's struggles so far in the series. Without their contributions, the Rockets have had a much more narrow margin for mistakes from their starters.

Houston's bench has been outplayed throughout the series, making it difficult for the starters to maintain leads when they come out of the game. Until the Rockets can get more consistent play from their bench players, they will continue needing big performances and big minutes to hold on to a victory in Game 5.

The Rockets' season will end as soon as they get another game of futility from the bench. Even if the starters can perform at a high level throughout the game, their minutes on the bench could put them in a hole that they won't be able to overcome in the clutch.

Houston's best chance is if the team can create a lead with the starters in and not give the lead away when the starters go to the bench. With such depleted reserves, there's a high chance Houston may fizzle out early as a desperate Lakers squad tries to win at home. However, if the reserves come to play for the Rockets, they may earn a chance to play another game in Houston this season.